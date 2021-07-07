MKMVA Spokesperson Carl Niehaus Temporarily Suspended by ANC

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has confirmed his suspension by the African National Congress (ANC)

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson and a staunch supporter of Jacob Zuma, Carl Niehaus, has been temporarily suspended from the African National Congress (ANC).

In a statement released by the ruling party, Niehaus' statements made outside the former president's Nkandla home, which it described as "inflammatory", are among the reasons given for the suspension.

Briefly News understands Niehaus received a letter signed by the deputy secretary-general of the ANC Jessie Duarte. The former ANC spokesman said unreservedly that he will be appealing his suspension.

According to an EWN report, Niehaus, a close ally of both Zuma and suspended party secretary-general, Ace Magashule, threatened that there would be instability in the country if police took Zuma into custody.

'Niehaus' comments have brought the party into disrepute'

The speeches, while he was dressed in ANC regalia, are said to have brought the organisation into disrepute. The suspension did not carry a 48-hour period within which the disbanded MKMVA spokesperson could plead his case.

Its National Executive Committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, has raised concerns about Niehaus being allowed to carry on [in his role as the MKMVA spokesperson] during a volatile political period.

Niehaus has been known to level attacks at the ANC in light of some of its decisions. He has since been granted the opportunity to appeal against the party's sanction.

'ANC has no legal right to break up Veteran’s Association'

Niehaus has come out in hot defiance over the ruling party's purported move to disband the armed military wing.

Briefly News reported previously that Niehaus and other members of the military veteran's association said they will not accept the breaking up of the group with the former declaring that it belongs to the people.

"MKMVA belongs to the people, MKMVA belongs to those who are the MK combatants who dedicated their lives for the liberation of South Africa," Niehaus was quoted saying.

"The ANC that I joined 42 years ago is an organisation that cares for its people. The ANC that I joined would never have done what Gwede Mantashe did last week in that meeting."

Source: Briefly.co.za