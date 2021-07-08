Royal AM are reportedly scheduled to face the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee next week for their stance regarding the play-off games

The PSL is said to be also looking at imposing financial sanctions on the club, Royal, as they contested the decision to crown Sekhukhune United and First Division champions

At the same time, the KwaZulu-Natal club has been criticised for putting the game and the league into disrepute despite their grievances

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Local media reports indicate that Royal AM are set to face the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on 17 July. The Durban-based club failed to honour their PSL play-off matches last month.

Royal continuously argued that they are the 2020/21 GladAfrica Champions and not Sekhukhune United who are now promoted to the DStv Premiership.

Led by businesswoman Shawn Mkhize, Royal opted to go to the South Gauteng High Court to challenge the announcement to crown Sekhukhune as eventual winners.

Media reports suggest that Durban's Royal AM will face the PSL disciplinary committee. Image: @KwaMamkhize/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Royal AM’s no show in the PSL play-offs

At the same time, the club failed to play their play-off or the so-called promotion games against Chippa United and Richards Bay, both at home and away.

Resulting from their stance, they granted the Chilli Boys an opportunity to finish the mini-league as leaders, thus retaining their top-flight status.

The move prompted the PSL legal team, led by Nande Becker, to launch a probe against them following their failure to snub the matches. Nande said according to TimesLIVE:

“I’ve got most of the paperwork in respect of all three matches they have not played. However, it isn’t a straightforward charge from there. There were a number of court applications preceding the playoffs. I wasn’t part of those proceedings. In the event that there were disciplinary issues subsequent to the court cases then I would have difficulty with making an independent decision and call on whether to charge or not.”

Royal AM to face PSL DC and possible financial sanctions

According to IOL, the club is scheduled to appear before the PSL DC on 17 July following their no-show at the recent promotion playoffs that were won by Chippa. As a result, the KwaZulu-Natal outfit is reportedly facing financial sanctions for their stance on honouring acting judge Justice Nyathi at the Gauteng High Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

‘I am not going to be bullied’: Reactions as Royal AM abandon play-off game

Looking at other reports, Briefly News reported that social media was recently abuzz following Royal AM FC's decision to boycott their PSL promotion play-off fixture against Chippa United at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

The club which is owned by businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize had earlier made an about-turn on a previous decision not to honour the fixture.

The Durban-based side arrived at the stadium amid huge speculation on whether they would honour the game.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za