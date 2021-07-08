LOL: Pic of Taxi Getting Towed with People Inside Has Mzansi in Stitches

One very silly pic is causing waves on social media and it's not hard to see why

In the image, a taxi is being loaded onto a tow truck while the many passengers remain inside the vehicle

Of course, social media users were in absolute disbelief and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

One very questionable picture of a taxi cab is causing quite the stir on social media. It seems the law-breaking vehicle was being towed with all its passengers still inside.

This taxi driver is in a sticky situation. Image: @tastefullysaucy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @tastefullysaucy first shared the image. It appears the hilarious incident took place in Uganda, although this information cannot be verified.

"Again I ask. Is Uganda a real place?!" she captioned the post along with plenty of laughing face emojis.

In the images, it seems the taxi had been loaded onto a tow truck. Passengers look on calmly from the inside of the vehicle, apparently undeterred by their imminent detour. They keep watching as police officers and the driver have a fat chat outside.

Social media users were naturally in disbelief. Most could not believe the pic was actually real, suggesting the silly incident took place in a fictional city.

Check out some of the comments below:

@gangster__B said:

"Hold up.Are there actual people in the taxi?"

@mayanja_jp said:

"I'm convinced we are a simulation to find out how much sadness the human race can endure."

@Londonpatricia1 said:

"It's the passengers for me."

@skugonza5 said:

"We’re in zootopia dia, the circus version."

@GitauKE said:

"Wakanda."

@_birungi_ said:

"Gotham City!"

@EmmanuelBigombe said:

"Too many questions. Is the garage close to their final destination? Are they being charged for the ride?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Yoh: Man shares pic of his cooking, Mzansi thinks it looks like garbage

In similar funny news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man is definitely offending lots of South Africans after posting a pic of the mogodu he just prepared. The Twitter user, however, seems to feel nothing but proud after all his hard work in the kitchen.

Heading to the social media streets, @Maps_Welsh couldn't help sharing a snap of what he cooked up the other day:

"Mogodu Monday went well yesterday," he captioned the self-assured post.

Unfortunately, the young man's dish did not look all that appetising. Many social media users compared the food to the dirty sewage water and the rubbish piles that often litter the busy metros of Mzansi.

Social media users were definitely not holding back and shared their honest, unfiltered thoughts on the meal.

Check out some of the comments below:

@SamuelJ39453362 said:

"Marabastad in a nutshell."

@GlendaM_M said:

"I thought ke trash bin."

@obvocal said:

"What in the mess is that?"

@TorresJanuary4 said:

"Your camera is very powerful... how did you manage to take the whole Piki-Tup dumping site picture?"

@_itsStokey said:

"I'll never forgive you for abusing my favourite food like this; actually, you need to be arrested traditionally for this wena."

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

"Bro like WTF did he do?"

@NonkosiMutwa said:

"Don't make us children, a dinosaur vomited this."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za