Simphiwe Ngema and her bae Tino Chinyani threw an epic blue and white themed birthday celebration for their baby boy, Tiyani

The stunning actress took to social media on Wednesday, 7 July to share snaps that were taken during the celebration

Mzansi social media users and celebs took to Simphiwe's comment section and complimented Tiyani's parents for raising a cute son

Simphiwe Ngema and model Tino Chinyani's baby boy turned 1 recently. The proud parents have taken to social media to share snaps of their cute son's birthday celebration.

The actress and Tino threw an epic blue and white themed birthday party for their little prince a few days ago. Even the cake and the decor's was in blue and white - a colour which is associated with baby boys.

Simz Ngema & Tino Chinyani's threw their son an epic birthday celebration. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Simphiwe shared snaps taken during her little man's special day. According to Youth Village, she captioned her post:

"A beautiful blessed day. Thank you to everyone who made it possible."

Mzansi celebs and fans took to Simphiwe's comment section and shared beautiful birthday messages to Tiyani. Check out some of their comments below:

Siba Mtongana said:

"Beautiful!!!! Happy birthday Tiyani!!"

Kamo Mphela wrote:

"What a beautiful kid."

yourgirl_blessing commented:

"Wow, he really looks like his father."

zingisa_zee_nxasana wrote:

"It's the last pic for me. I love how you and your sisters love each other."

thobs_khumalo_mkhwanazi added:

"Oh my God such a beautiful family... Tiyani is really his father's copy."

Simphiwe Ngema & Tino Chinyani celebrate son's 1st birthday with sweet posts

In related news, Briefly News reported that Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's cute son, Tiyani, celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday, 23 June. The proud parents took to social media to celebrate their bundle of joy's special day.

Simz Ngema took to Instagram and shared a cute family snap with her little man and her baby daddy. The stunning actress captioned the post:

"Here's to the best year of my life. Happy 1st birthday Bhuka."

Tino also took to Instagram and penned a sweet message to his little man. Part of the model and proud pops' post read:

"Crazy that’s it’s been a year already & it still feels surreal but seeing you smile reminds me that this truly is one of the best chapters of my life. To my mini me & my lil homie I pray that your wildest dreams come true."

