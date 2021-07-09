South Africans are sharing their heartbreaking reactions to a photograph of a mother seen hustling in cold weather

She was captured in an image sitting next to the road selling food and people are touched by the lady's endurance in feeding her kids

Posted by @Bestmvle_Sjava, the image has seriously touched many people as they sympathise with the hard-working mom

South Africa is still experiencing cold winter days and one social media user shared a heartbreaking image of a mother trying to make some cash. The photo shows the woman sitting next to a busy road selling food.

The social media post is going viral and has attracted Briefly News to look at the comments from the account holder’s followers.

A proud mother hustling in cold weather has touched many South Africans. Image: @Bestmvle_Sjava/Twitter

The post reads:

@KelvinKim said:

"Why not us? We should give our parents a break... aagg not just living at their homes and doing nothing, just waking up and go chill with friends or at the car wash.”

@BlackGeekFly said:

"This always breaks my heart when I see them on the street.”

@Seejeeboo said:

"Seeing things like this makes my heart bleed. We know what mama is going through. She braves it all for her family. It's what we as Africans, in general, have become accustomed to doing since our government always fails us. The grant doesn't cover food, let alone other essentials like power, etc.”

@Noriwolii said:

"Brethren and sisters, when you become successful in your life, when may parents come first…”

@Berry1011 said:

"Our mothers are our heroines. When we realise that lives will be wonderful and prosperous.”

@Selepe_Lwazi said:

"Lord bless abomama bomthandazo.”

@Sqamo3 said:

"May God bless them with warmth and strength.”

