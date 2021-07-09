Al Ahly Coach Pitso Mosimane’s Son Was Not on Trial With Spain’s FC Barcelona

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane’s agency has explained the images and reports linking the son, Reatlegile, with a move to Barcelona

A number of pictures were circulating showing Mosimane Junior training in Barcelona club colours this week, but MT Sports says the boy was training in Egypt and not on trial

The photos come just a week ahead of the eagerly anticipated CAF Champions League clash between the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss and Kaizer Chiefs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Following a number of images that have surfaced on the internet showing Pitso Mosimane’s son training with Barcelona FC, the coach’s agency has explained them. MT Sports says the son of the Al Ahly boss was not on trial with the Spanish La Liga giants but he was training with an academy in Cairo.

According to KickOff, the sports agency has set the record straight that the academy is based in Egypt but follows the European’s philosophy.

MT Sport has set the record straight regarding Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane’s son who was seen training in the colours of Barcelona. Image: @TheRealPitsoMosimane/Instagram

Source: Instagram

MT Sports explains Pitso Mosimane’s son in Barcelona colours

The publication has it that Mosimane Junior was just training with one of Barcelona's satellite teams in Cairo during the school holidays. MT Sports told KickOff:

"Coach Mosimane’s son Reatlegile, was not trialling with Barcelona. He was in fact training with the Barcelona franchise team whilst he was on school holiday in Egypt. Those students who attend the training are required to pay."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane credits Kaizer Chiefs as soldiers

Ahead of the CAF Champions League final against Amakhosi, Mosimane has labelled the Soweto giants as resilient soldiers. He told the South African Football Journalists Association as per SowetanLIVE:

“The rigidness of the midfield‚ the hard-working of Bernard Parker‚ the element of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro, and Erick Mathoho‚ their set-pieces. The rigidness of not giving much away. They don’t care if they have the ball or not. They can suffer in a match – no problem. They suffered in Morocco‚ they survived. They suffered – they got four – against Wydad in the neutral venue in the group stages‚ they survived. They got three at Simba‚ they survived.”

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane on why Kaizer Chiefs might determine his future in Cairo

In other football articles, Briefly News carried a report that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he expects to lose his job should they fail to win the CAF Champions League final versus Kaizer Chiefs. Mosimane is set to lead his men against another South African giant, Amakhosi, next week.

As he still enjoys being hailed as a hero after beating his former employers, Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals, ‘Jingles’ is also expected to plot Chiefs' downfall.

However, the serial winner believes his job is on the line and the result at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco will determine his future in Cairo.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za