Music superstar Big Zulu has said that he is feeling hurt after former President Jacob Zuma was arrested this week

Big Zulu went online to reveal his reaction to the news after South African Police Services confirmed that Zuma was behind bars

A handful of Big Zulu fans responded to say that Zuma should rightfully face the consequences of his actions

South African musical artist Big Zulu has let out that Jacob Zuma’s arrest has left him with a broken heart.

Big Zulu has revealed that he is heartbroken by Jacob Zuma's arrest.

Source: Instagram

As Briefly reported this week, Zuma got incarcerated despite aggressive attempts from his loyal followers to stop police from entering Nkandla in KwaZulu Natal.

The South African Correctional Services later confirmed that the former state President is in their custody, as reported by IOL.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal’s soulful music superstar, Big Zulu went over to social media to say that the event has left his heart in pain.

Big Zulu simply said on Instagram:

“Kubuhlungu.”

The post duly attracted a string of comments from Big Zulu’s 814 000 followers.

@Pollenveeh05 said:

“Couple of years ago, Jackie Selebi, old as he was, was arrested and people were praising the Judiciary manje it’s Mr Zuma. The whole province of KwaZulu-Natal is in mourning.”

@Mlotshwanjabulo said:

“So is poverty and unemployment that he greatly contributed to.”

@njineli said:

“No one is bigger than the law. That's why we are a republic not a Kingdom.”

@Ofentsemwase said:

“It’s only 15 months. It’s not that bad. We’ve had COVID for 15 months. It’ll be that quick.”

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Big Zulu, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, has since announced his new single Umuzi eSandton featuring Ndlunkulu.

