LOL: Video of a Man Mocking Duduzane Zuma Has Mzansi in Stitches

A local man is really making South Africans laugh after poking fun at the businessman, Duduzane Zuma

It seems the local couldn't help teasing the public figure for his very questionable isiZulu accent

Mzansi social media users wanted to get in on the fun too and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A local man is turning heads on social media after sharing his very comical impression of Duduzane Zuma. It seems social media users still can't get over the businessman's hilarious isiZulu accent.

This funny man has got Mzansi laughing. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @kulanicool shared the mocking clip.

"Subbing Duduzane Zuma," he captioned the post.

In the video, the funnyman stands on a makeshift podium while the crowd of adoring children eggs him on. From all the laughs and silly reactions, it's clear he's speaking utter rubbish.

Mzansi social media users couldn't get enough of the savage man and took to the comments section to share in the laughter. Check out some of the comments below:

@NathiSibiya8 said:

"South Africa is the country on its own league yazi."

@Sbue_Ndlovu said:

"Let's organise a meeting with God, SA is not fine at all."

@tsmanala90 said:

"Can we see the original clip again please haha."

@losbiano said:

"This country must be closed."

@TherealMJNcube said:

"Are we gonna have a #duduzanezumachallenge ?"

@FreshPed said:

"I'm dead."

@Blaque_Wido said:

"I tried really hard not to laugh!!"

@nunnah_M said:

"The energy that goes with that word can never be privatised."

@Tshepiso_MT said:

"Cheese boy."

Clip of Dudzane Zuma giving speech at Nkandla has SA confused: "Comrade Coconut"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Duduzane Zuma is making waves on social media after completely butchering the isiZulu language - at least, that's the consensus on social media.

The aspiring politician was speaking to his comrades in KwaZulu-Natal and many South Africans couldn't help noticing the lack of fluency in his accent.

Twitter user @ThapeloMpomane first shared the clip online. He was definitely not holding back, saying Zuma's speech lacked oomph:

"#duduzane but there's no motivation in that chanting, it lacks that Shaka thing," he captioned the shady post.

South Africans really couldn't argue with the young man's criticism of Zuma. However, some felt Zuma's lack of command of the language was due to the fact that his mom is actually a Mozambican woman.

Still, others felt the 'coconut' accent could not be excused, especially given how long Zuma has lived in Mzansi.

Check out some of the comments below:

@kwenzisto said:

"We also have to keep in mind his mother is Mozambican. He is basically mixed. As much as he doesn't sound as uMZulu 100% uyazama akufani. Akakhulelanga eNkandla!!!"

@ZhyBaby said:

"But still nje he has been around for many years in SA. IsiZulu ulwimi lakhubo kfanele ngabe useyalazi. Uyacika njeh lo."

@Nalediyamiso1 said:

"Kthiwa he even said to amabutho, 'We've got the spirit, yes we do!!!! We've got the spirit, how about you?!' "

@DjDumakude said:

"True Ayi Ayi Ayi, I thought it's a white person speaking IsiZulu."

@akoojeea1 said:

"Speaking Zulu with a Gupta accent. Even Durban Indians speak better Zulu."

@UpendoDeep said:

"My Zulu is better than his and I only moved to KZN last year. That's probably why that journalist asked what was he doing in Nkandla."

