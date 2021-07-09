Leading rap star Cassper Nyovest has officially launched his Root of Fame line of sneakers to the market

Cassper Nyovest's sneakers will fall under the Drip footwear investment deal that he announced last month

The rapper's launch included a short story on how he struggled to live with the realities of Covid-19 lockdown

Mzansi’s rap superstar Cassper Nyovest has finally launched his sneakers brand on the market.

Cassper Nyovest Releases His 'Root of Fame' Sneakers Brand. Image: @casspernyovest / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Social media fans responded with relieved high excitement after waiting several weeks for Cassper’s new business venture. The launch follows days after the Mahikeng-born star announced his upcoming TV show that will be aired in under a month.

Cassper signed an investment deal with Drip Footwear in a deal worth R100m. He has now dropped the Root of Fame line to the streets, as reported by Times Live.

Cassper made the announcement on his YouTube channel:

“At the beginning of lockdown, I found myself at home, feeling useless as I was stuck in my house and I was in the weirdest place. I used to be celebrated everywhere I go and get paid to show up at venues. Now I'm stuck in my house with no fans, just family.

“My fame didn’t matter. For the first time in my life it was useless. I then asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but also gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘Root Of Fame’.”

Another launch was posted on Instagram:

"My proudest moment! The #RootOfFame 990 now available on www.dripsa.co.za. get yours before its sold out."

