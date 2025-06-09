A local shopper went viral after revealing three common grocery shopping mistakes that could quietly wreck your budget

The woman’s advice has sparked a wave of recognition from fellow shoppers, with many admitting to making the same blunders

South Africans reacted by taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the lady's tips

A local shopper has sparked debate online after revealing three common grocery shopping mistakes that could be quietly wrecking your budget.

A lady revealed three grocery shopping mistakes that could sabotage her budget. Image: @ndivhumurabi

Source: TikTok

3 Grocery shopping mistakes that sabotage your budget

In a now-viral post, the woman highlighted everyday habits that many South Africans may overlook when navigating supermarket aisles.

Taking to her TikTok account under the handle @ndivhumurabi, she revealed three grocery shopping mistakes that could sabotage a budget, starting with the first one: not making a shopping list before going shopping.

She stressed that most people think they can remember everything they may need for their household, but that is not always the case, as many end up duplicating items, making several shopping trips, which could waste petrol and result in buying things that one could have already had, only realising it once they get home.

@ndivhumurabi went on to name the second mistake that people tend to make while grocery shopping, saying that not everything on sale is actually a saving. She explained by saying:

"That red sticker does not always mean you are saving, always be on the lookout for that," she said in the video.

The woman also suggested that people know their prices by placing emphasis on the butcher section per kilogram and expressed how one should always look at the price before and compare it with the current price.

She shared that the third error was going grocery shopping on an empty stomach and advised people to always make sure that they have eaten, whether it's in the morning or afternoon.

"The decisions we make when we have eaten and the decisions we make when we are hungry are not the same. If you also going with kids, make sure they have eaten. You are more inclined to reach for snacks and things that are not essential, therefore, you end up wasting your money on things that are non-essential."

Her post has received praise from fellow shoppers who admit to making similar blunders, and the clip went viral on social media, gathering many views, likes, and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighed in on the woman's grocery tips

People shared their thoughts as they took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts, saying:

User said:

"My sister went to buy salt, came back with a lot of aloooot of things, but there was no salt."

Makosha expressed:

"Shopping should be done no friend, no boyfriend, no sister, no kids, and no anybody."

Sarah Mbedzi shared:

"I think I'm getting old, I go with the list and a pen for ticking plus the phone to calculate yhoo I'm only 27."

Mologadi kholo wrote:

"I always make a list, but I'm not using it. Last week I ended up buying a picnic table which I will need ka December. I'm regretting."

Source: Briefly News