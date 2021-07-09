Mzansi could not help but gush at the incredible response one friend had to another who happened to be in need of a helping hand

A Twitter user on Thursday bowled many others over as she shared a screenshot of a R10 000 deposit she got from a friend, simply for telling her she was broke

Soon, all of social media was abuzz with comments to the tweet which saw the post become viral in a matter of minutes

We all want that one friend who will show up for us with little to no questions asked when we need them.

This is especially true for rainy days when you are at the bottom of the pits. The converse is, however, truer as it is often on those 'bad days' where it feels like all of the friends in your life have suddenly disappeared.

A Mzansi woman needed only to tell her friend that she's broke and in no time had R10k to show for it. Image: @zindziswa_m/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Luckily, one Mzansi woman had anything but a hard time reaching out and getting the help she needed, on the spot too, showing us all a thing or two about friendship goals.

Taking to the socials, the user @zindziswa_m posted a screengrab of an EFT deposit of R10 000 before tweeting "sent" two minutes later, confirming that her 'blesser best friend' had just done the right thing.

Accompanying the screenshot of the notification was a short caption that read:

"I said I’m broke my friend send me 10k."

Social media users gobsmacked, many ask for rich friends

Undoubtedly, Mzansi had a beaming reaction to the tweet, as many gushed with one user, whose handle is @Esterrrrr_ asking:

"How exactly did you tell your friend you are broke? I need the exact words, please."

Other users soon joined in and shared their two cents' worth with the tweet subsequently going viral and garnering more than 7 000 likes with close to 2 000 retweets.

Nearly 900 people commented on the post. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@CebileHooper said:

"For me and my friends to be rich and broke so that we'll do this for each other."

@Mhayise_Sedana wrote:

"Your friend is also broke. A real friend would have given you a luxury car as well to drive the brokenness out of your system."

@twxst_342 added:

"I hope yall seeing what other friends are doing. There's nine of you here, I'm broke and I expect to see 90k by the end of the day."

@ZineidaPomuser rationalised:

"Look at what other friends are doing."

One vocal user @muks15052496 tore into the tweet, highlighting some sentimental points. He said:

"Sharing is a good thing, send some R1000 or R2000 as a gift, it's still a good gesture ... R10K that's a statement. Money doesn't define friendship but its disposition is a huge sacrifice for someone who gives."

To which the original user @zindziswa_m said:

"10k is not a statement in our friendship. Sorry if it's a statement in your friendship."

"Iyoh": Man splashes R70k on 1 night's booze, Mzansi can’t deal

Briefly News reported previously that some Mzansi party-goers are not sparing any expense this winter season as one man splurged an incredible R70 000 on one night's worth of alcoholic beverages.

The startling receipt of the transactions was shared by a prominent user of the social media and networking site Twitter @AdvoBarryRoux who simply captioned the post:

"Iyho."

Looking at the lengthy bill, it's clear the evening was a glamorous affair. Included in the bill are, among other items, nine bottles of Veuve Rich worth a whopping R17 550 and one bottle of imported Rosè worth a massive R14 000.

