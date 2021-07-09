Proud Mom Gushes Over Foster Babies, Inspires Social Media Users

Bebruchka-ann Olwagen is a proud mom and her family keeps growing, she was struck with awe at how they accept people into their hearts

She has been fostering children for the past two years and she is always getting new additions to her family

The proud mom wishes that adults could be as loving and understanding as her children are, she believes the world would be a better place if that were the case

Bebruchka-ann Olwagen is a proud mom and has been fostering children for two years. She took to the group #ImStaying on Facebook to share her inspiring story.

A brand new member of her family joined her and her other foster kids got to see the new addition to their family.

Bebruchka-ann Olwagen is incredibly proud of her kids and how accepting they are. Photo credit: Bebruchka-ann Olwagen

Source: Facebook

She revealed that she was struck with awe at how her family understand each other and each new member brings more joy and excitement. They accepted the little baby into their hearts with so much love.

Bebruchka-ann wished more adults could be more like her kids. If that were the case, she believes the world would be a better place.

Bebruchka-ann Olwagen's story in her own words

"It's been almost 2 years since my foster care journey started and yesterday a brand new little one joined our family.

I wish I could show you guys a video of the expressions on my foster kiddos faces when they saw their new family member for the first time.

I am in such awe of how understanding they are towards each other. With each new member added to our family. They share in the joy and excitement. They except the little one into their tribe so freely and with so much love.

I wish more adults could view the world as kids do. It would definitely be a much brighter place.

So this is why I'm staying. Because I get to love and care for these little ones, and I get to share in their love for each other. There are no words to explain how privileged I feel."

Social media users inspired by her story and the example she sets

Gladys Van Rensburg Venter:

"May God bless you in abundance for the love and sacrifices you and your family make. You are my Hero"

Yolanda Mamabolo:

"You are blessed to be doing what you do. You truly have a heart of Gold, may God keep you and your family and bless you. "

Mariette Mynhardt Diener:

"Also, look at the rock of hope, they have children from up to birth that they care for until they can find an adoptive parent for them."

Ntombentsha Olga Nodada:

"Beautiful, pure & unconditional love we can learn from children until they learn otherwise from grownups - "AWESOMAZING"❤❤❤"

