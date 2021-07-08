Aww: Dad & Daughter Share Incredible Acrobatics Video, SA Impressed

An encouraging dad and his brave little girl are making waves online after performing incredible acrobatic stunts together

It's clear the duo have a special bond built on love and trust

Social media users were definitely impressed and took to the comments section to share their reactions

An incredible dad is certainly encouraging his little girl not to be afraid, performing daring stunts with the toddler on a regular basis.

This daddy and daughter are very skilled. Images: rolandp90x/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The athletic pair have inspired social media users with their trust and acrobatic skill, as the little girl easily falls into her father's arms and knows she is in safe hands.

Heading online, Instagram user rolandp90x shared the touching clip. It's clear his little girl, Jayden has come a long way and can't wait to show off a new gymnastics move she's learnt. The daddy-daughter duo perform the task with the utmost ease.

Naturally, social media users couldn't help but be impressed. Check out some of their encouraging comments below:

bodiedbycharley said:

"Sooo Cleannnnnnnn ! Yess go Jayden !!!!!"

maria_maja7 said:

"Os respecto mucho."

rey_islandgyall said:

"Her little sweet voice."

pedersen_design said:

"Dang!!!!!"

cherika1 said:

"She's AMAZING."

Woman crawls on the floor to show baby how to come downstairs, video goes viral

In similar inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a video has shown a kid learning greatly from a woman believed to be his mother. The baby's quick response to learning wowed people.

In a clip shared by @kids.addiction on Instagram, a woman's good parenting skill was applauded after she demonstrated how a baby could descend the stairs by himself.

As they approached the stairs, the woman stopped, went down on her fours, and gently crawled down without uttering a word.

The baby quickly picked up the cue, did the same thing, and clapped for himself afterwards. What a smart kid.

At the time of writing this report, the video has close to 300,000 views with over 200 comments. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

tweetybrd23 said:

"Wonderful to see parent teaching their child how to do things not doing it for them."

official_blackgalmercy said:

"Bless them."

lyndebruin said:

"So smart."

dennis.smith.9469 said:

"That’s crazy, most babies will do that on their own."

call.me.mymo said:

"Me as mom."

