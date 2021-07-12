South African football fans are reacting positively to Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s beautiful snap of him in action

Khune is set to be key for Chiefs in the CAF Champions League final as they travel to Morocco to face Al Ahly on Saturday night

The Amakhosi netminder has been reminded by the supporters that the mission is to topple the Red Devils and bag the lucrative trophy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune suggests he is ready for the CAF Champions League match against Al Ahly this coming weekend. The Amakhosi keeper has shared a snap of himself busy in training.

The club’s number one netminder will be key for the Soweto giants as they are set to leave the country en route to Morocco for the big match. Although Khune has been sidelined over the past two matches against Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals, his presence is still massive for the Naturena-based outfit.

South Africans have urged Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to ensure they win the CAF Champions League final. Image: @IIKhune_32_16/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Ane_Levels said:

"You have to cool down your emotions when you play! You lost your number one spot because you played with emotions and lost being a goalkeeper. Wish you all the best bro this coming season as it'll challenge you more than ever.”

@Kgonego8 said:

“You were consistent in giving our opponents passes so that they score.”

@BMrrr said:

“You are amazing brother keep your eyes on the prize....”

@AMaani8918 said:

“Hope you decided that it’s time to fight for your position in the team....”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Lemo_Mosimoney said:

“I still believe in you, that you going to make us proud on the 17th of July.”

@PfareloGavhi said:

“Let’s be honest this is the best picture n big up to the photographer everything is on point.”

@Paulpolito04 said:

“Always behind you Mzansi number one.”

@NtokozoKhoza said:

“Make sure that you come back with the star.”

@Sibusiso_Ngwale said:

“Inspirational right there.”

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune shares sweet message to Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Looking at football stories, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has joined many South African legends in paying tribute to retired midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Yeye recently dropped a bomb to announce that he is hanging up his boots and the Amakhosi skipper has also celebrated the living legend.

Itu says the former Bafana Bafana midfielder is a football God and says he wishes him a happy retirement.

The Bafana keeper’s post follows that of AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala who also sent a sweet message to his friend and business partner.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za