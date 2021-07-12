Man Shares Stunning Before & After Snaps of Local Mansion, SA Impressed

A local man has headed online to celebrate the stellar work of one incredibly talented South African architect

The Twitter user, @kulanicool even shared the architect's contact information and is adamant about improving the young man's business

Mzansi social media users were definitely inspired by the snaps and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A local man has headed online to celebrate the work of one incredibly talented architect.

A local man is gushing over the work of one South African architect. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @kulanicool shared the breathtaking images. It seems the supportive man is all about uplifting and recognizing talented Africans.

"I'm moved by the beautiful architectural work by @XekiHlongwane, it's good to see drawings comes alive. Look at these before and after images. If you want his work you can contact him on 0764982207," he captioned the inspirational post.

The images feature awe-inspiring snaps of the home at only the most flattering angles. The three-story architectural masterpiece also has big glass windows definitely fitting for the grandeur the home exudes.

The pretty home definitely inspired South Africans. Many social media users couldn't wait to afford a similar home of their own one day.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Yolee93 said:

"His work is amazing."

@beanymhan said:

"Rates per sqm?"

@Puso_M_Gov said:

"His designs give me heart palpitations le high blood, he keeps outdoing himself."

@Mbambatha1 said:

"I will save your number for in case one day is one, your work is beautiful."

@NAZEEM_G8 said:

"Black excellence."

Woman shares 3D pic of dream home with bae, he buys the land to build it on

In similar home news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has certainly gone all out for the man she loves, designing the home of both their dreams as a gift to her bae on his birthday. The thoughtful woman headed online to share their beautiful love story and shared snaps of the stylish home design.

Heading to her Twitter account, @MonicaKantani shared their touching story. With little money in her bank account, the young woman still knew she had to go big for the man she loved.

Although Monica could not yet afford to build a home, she definitely knew it was the thought that counted:

"I was broke AF paying myself through med school & it was Bae’s Birthday and I had to come up with something, I asked my good friend @Bear_RSA to create a 3D render of our dream home and this is what happened…"

The pair could not be in the same city for her mans birthday celebration. Still, Monica enlisted the help of her architect friend and prepared the home design.

On the big day, she shared a stunning video of the envisioned home with her man. Check out the sweet video below:

With their days of struggling far behind them, the beautiful couple decided to buy the land they had always envisioned the house being built on. There's truly is an inspirational story.

"Update : on his birthday this year he surprised me and bought the land across where this image was taken," Monica ends her thread.

Social media users took to wishing the hardworking couple well. Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@HoneyTellAStory said:

"This is absolutely beautiful.Can’t wait for the update after y’all build this dream."

@cdoubleyouwhy said:

"I loooove this. The thought behind it, the fact that you knew him so well, the progression, the fact that you're both such forward-thinking individuals. May it all become a reality & may you reflect back on the seed of when & importantly HOW it all came about."

@NonaZuri said:

"Monica, I liked you before but now I think I love you, hun!! This is so touching. May it all come to pass as flawlessly as possible. Can't wait for you two to live this dream."

@EmmanuelDondi said:

"You're a keeper. A thoughtful woman. I wish nothing but the best for you and your man."

@being_cindy said:

"Girl, this thread is everything. That Tom Misch Référence! Gods many blessings upon both of you."

@Neo_Thibule said:

"When y'all build up this dream house of yours...please invite me for house warming...I'm so touched."

Source: Briefly.co.za