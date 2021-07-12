Bravery: Durban Community Stands United to Curb the Violent Protests and Looting

The community of Malvern in Durban has decided to unite against violent protests and looting as they secured their local shopping centre

According to a social media post shared by @BenitaSays, she says people in Malvern have stood up against the looting and violence to protect shops such as Pick n Pay

These brave community members have been applauded by many people in Mzansi, many saying the government is sleeping on the job

In the midst of violent protests and looting that has severely hit some parts of the country and many businesses, one community decided to stand together and protect local businesses.

According to a social media post shared by @BenitaSays, she says the community of Malvern in Durban took it upon themselves to ensure the businesses are safe.

She explained that shops such as Pick n Pay, an FNB branch and Engen garage are still safe because of the united community.

A Durban community is praised on social media for its stance to unite against violent protests. Image: @BenitaSays/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MsVuyelwa_Q said:

"Every community should follow suit. Enough is enough. Well done. Please keep safe from the mobs and from the virus.”

@SgodMsuthu said:

"This will spark racial tensions, let the police handle the situation. If white residents getting involved will spark racial war and many innocent lives will be lost, black and white, if you are not a police officer, stay out of it.”

@WarrenFerreiira said:

“The average citizen showing they have more courage than Bheki Cele.”

@Bacaan1975 said:

"Excellent. It is past time that citizens who want law and order went to the streets..”

@KJHarwin said:

"This is what should be circulating on social media…the unnamed heroes standing up to those that just create chaos.”

@Iammathinti said:

"This is what we call revolution, not the other rubbish.”

@AileenM1972 said:

"Great! Finally, something is being done to stop this craziness.”

@PhoraneT said:

"What else to do when the govt is sleeping on duty.”

@Gohvani said:

"Very patriotic. Big ups to them.”

@Stripymouse said:

“They all deserve gold medals for bravery!!!!”

