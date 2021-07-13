The SA rugby team is feeling under pressure as they gear up to play against the British and Irish Lions tomorrow evening

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick thinks that the squad has a lot to prove ahead of the game coming up

Lukhanyo Am is going to be captaining the side in Siya Kolisi's place and spoke about the team's match fitness

The Springboks are going to be facing the British and Irish Lions tomorrow night and are hoping to get a win.

The squad has been gravely affected by Covid-19 and are missing a few key players to get themselves a victory. Coach Mzwandile Stick however thinks that they are in a good position to deliver a result that everyone would be happy for ahead of the match.

Speaking at a press conference that Briefly News had access to, Stick highlighted that they have the tools to get a desirable result.

"We've still got a lot of room for improvement. Any opportunity that we get as a team, we will make sure that we take it and hopefully we can get closer to where we want to be," said Stick.

Lukhanyo Am was also in attendance for the press conference and spoke about how the squad is going to be dealing with their match fitness.

"I think we couldn't do much in terms of the last six days of quarantine that we were in. But in terms of the mental side, we did a lot of preparation through zoom meetings and analysis. On the other hand, we're going into this game quite fresh," said Am.

Siya Kolisi tests positive for Covid-19 along with five other Springbok players

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is one of six players to test positive for Covid-19, putting the Springboks' preparations for their upcoming series against the British and Irish Lions in jeopardy.

The latest cases to be confirmed include Kolisi, Dan Du Preez, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, and Makazole Mapimpi, as well as three members of the team management.

It brings the total number of employees and players infected with Covid to more than 20. Following six days of isolation and six rounds of PCR testing, a substantial percentage of the 46-man squad will be permitted to return to training according to Sky Sports News.

