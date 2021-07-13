The Estate's actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi was verbally attacked in a Johannesburg Clicks store on Monday

Nambitha went on to Twitter to describe the entire traumatic experience including the suspects name and photo

Clicks did not take too long to respond to the complaint by promising to take action against the alleged aggressor

Local actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi suffered verbal assault at a Clicks on Tuesday while collecting medication.

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi gets assaulted inside Clicks store. Image: @ladynam_bm

Source: Instagram

The 32-year-old was told of the ordeal on Twitter not long after the incident at the Chilli Lane shopping centre in Sandton, Johannesburg.

According to Nambitha’s story, where she names the suspect as Fundzer Masindi, she alerted the store’s manager but no invention was made to support her in the incident, as reported by Zalebs.

Nambitha said on Twitter:

"They watched him try to intimidate me while I asked him to not come close to me aggressively.

"For those with many questions. I earlier made mention of my fraudulent query I experienced from the clicks pharmacy. So went back today to get the medication owed to me that the head pharmacist apologised for. I decided to take a picture of him as I was unhappy with his conduct.

"That’s when he lost it. He started becoming aggressive, opened the gate, pointed at me and started to assault me verbally. A female employee tried to intervene and calm him down but he ensued. Anyhoo, I insisted he please call the pharmacist as I was there earlier to correct a fraudulent matter.

"When the pharmacist eventually came, he apologised and confronted the employee as to why he didn’t assist me. Upon my return, they seemed to be getting ready to close early. Not an issue as I merely asked for the head pharmacist who said I should come later. He was already very defensive to not assist me or hear me out as he was nervous (as am sure everyone is).”

“Reported him to his manager whom I got his name from. He even proceeded to shout in the background at me. It honestly saddens me. Because at no point is any man ever meant to come at a woman like this. Ever.

“Will they do something about it? Honestly, during such times, I take it with a pinch of salt because we all going through the most. But I will never ever tolerate abuse of any kind.”

Clicks soon took the due action to respond to the massive complaint:

“Hi, thank you for contacting us. Please send us your contact details and email address and we'll escalate this to our team.”

But the response prompted serious backlash from one furious Twitter user:

@MalaizoS said:

“Next time you must learn to practise your theory (a customer comes first and a customer is always right) before she came to the public because of your ignorance and bedside’s you must learn your employee's how to stay assertive with your customers.”

