Bheki Cele Confirms Over 750 Arrests in Gauteng and KZN: #ZumaUnrest

Conversations with Ministers from the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security around reports stemming from the Joint Operations Committee have commenced over the past two days

Looting and aggression around Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal was a major talking point during the meeting along with emphasises on potential risks

Minister of Police Bheki Cele confirmed that there is police presence in the area and that they are monitoring the issues on the ground

Ministers from the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster have met over the past two days to discuss various reports from the Joint Operations Committee (Jocom) of the police service and state security.

The meetings reflect on the issues of looting and violence in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The detailed findings were presented to the ministers. The information has given insight into the early warning signs of dangers and risks.

Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that the SAPS are monitoring the issues on the ground and are ensuring that the protests don't get any worse. Cele also revealed that over 750 people have already been arrested.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has spoken out about the SAPS monitoring the issues on the ground. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

eNCA reported that Cele said that the SAPS officials are working together to arrest and prosecute the suspects responsible for planning the violent protests which have now led to the intense looting occurring in the two provinces. Several malls have been looted and burnt down in KZN and Gauteng.

A report by TimesLIVE reported that the SAPS have used the aforementioned information to speedily respond to issues on the ground and identify potential hotspots. The Ministers are reportedly satisfied with all the reports that have so far been received and are confident that SA's law enforcement will be able to effectively do their jobs.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have asked for an explanation on SANDF's deployment in Gauteng and KZN

Earlier, Briefly News reported that after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday, the Economic Freedom Fighters wrote a letter to the Presidency in which they questioned why the South African National Defence Force was deployed.

The party sent the legal letter through its attorneys and gave the president until the end of business on Tuesday, 13 July, to give them extra details about the deployment of the 2 500 SANDF members.

SAPS members have been struggling to bring everything together due to looting caused by riots that have made its way through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

