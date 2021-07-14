Letoya Makhene and Wife Lebo Keswa Fight Back, Deny Owing Cab Driver Money

Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebo Keswa have fought back and have denied owing cab drivers money

The Generations: The Legacy actress shared that she has no plans to pay the driver she allegedly owes money saying the driver should ask her eldest son to pay him back

Lebo allegedly that their 20-year-old son had an agreement with the driver but the driver insists that he drove Letoya and her other kids around

Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has denied owing any Bolt driver money. The actress and her wife Lebo Keswa shared that the driver they allegedly owe money had an agreement with their 20-year-old son without their knowledge.

According to reports, Lebo said that they were planning to pay the driver but would not anymore after they trended on social media over the matter.

Defending her wife, Lebo told Daily Sun that the matter has nothing to do with Letoya but "she's being targeted because she's a celebrity". She said the driver must get his money from their eldest son.

Letoya Makhene also shared that she has no plans to talk to the driver or pay him "after ruining my name". The driver denied that he had a relationship with their son.

Letoya Makhene accused of owing cab drivers money

In related news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene-Pulumo allegedly owes a lot of Bolt drivers money. The actress plays the role of Tshidi in Generations: The Legacy.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows Bolt vehicles parked outside her home in Randfontein. The drivers were at the celebs home to demand their cash. She allegedly owes them about R5 000, according to a woman who speaks in the clip.

The video was shared on Twitter on Sunday, 11 July by tweep @10GEE_Khumi. In the clip, the woman says all the drivers are from Randfontein. She claimed even Letoya Makhene's housekeeper said she has not been paid her salary. A tweep @NN_Motloung wrote:

"This is true it happened to a friend of mine who was a Bolt driver. These so called celebrities ask these guys to transport them and they will pay a set monthly fee, once the money is due the poor drivers are blocked."

