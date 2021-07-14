Prince Kaybee's side chick Hazel Mahazard has shaded Mihlali Ndamase after she made a bad looting "joke" amid the ongoing looting in Mzansi

The DJ slammed Mihlali for posting the now-deleted "joke" and said she should not have tweeted it because she's a public influencer

Tweeps have shared mixed reactions to Hazel's shade at the gorgeous Mihlali with others agreeing with the DJ

Prince Kaybee's side chick Hazel Mahazard has thrown major shade in the direction of Mihlali Ndamase. Mihlali rubbed the DJ up the wrong way recently when she posted a now-deleted "joke" about the current lootings in Mzansi.

The influencer took to social media recently and asked Mzansi looters when they were going to loot at Mercedes-Benz. Mihlali has since deleted her post after she was dragged online.

Prince Kaybee's side chick Hazel has thrown shade at Mihlali Ndamase over her looting "joke". Image: @hazel_mahazard, @mihlalii_n

Hazel took to Twitter recently and slammed Mihlali Ndamase for her tweet. Sharing the screenshot of Mihali's post, Hazel hilariously said that the post should have stayed in Mihlali's drafts.

"Must be something in those makeup brushes or foundation because wow. Don’t tell me that she didn’t ask to be anyone’s role model as public figure you have an equal responsibility, that accompanies your fame and somethings should stay in your drafts. Please."

Tweeps have shared mixed reactions to Hazel's post shading Mihlali. Check out some of the comments below:

@BonoloElites said:

"She'll still beautiful, young and rich. Something you can't take from her no matter what... Tlogela mona."

@tshezi_bm commented:

"But nawe there's no need for you to repost it. Akere she deleted it. There's no need. Other than being sinister."

@__Reneiloe wrote:

"Mihlali cannot even joke like other people , because she’s in the public eye. Wow okay."

@MathekoMorare said:

"Should have never been typed in the first place. It’s irresponsible statement and one that can ruin all that she has built for herself."

@MaleboHer added:

"Mihlali ke Influencer, what she say carry so much weight... I don't care who says what, she should've joked ko whatsapp with her friends not people she influences."

Prince Kaybee shades Hazel over matric qualification

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that top house music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee shook the Twitter-sphere on Friday after taking a dig at Hazel regarding his own unfulfilled Grade 12 qualification.

Somewhat unprovoked, the Free State-born musician jumped on a tweet that highlighted how high school teachers would convince learners that matric was the key to success. Prince Kaybee said in his tweet reply:

“Lol I didn't even get to matric but if that’s what they told y’all, how is it planning out?”

The DJ was not finished. He threw a comeback by saying that he and Hazel actually play no role in Mzansi’s economic flow.

“It's pretty obvious looking at how you that went to school contribute to the economy… I’m not fighting either, Tsa di economy you and Hazel are as futile, guessing y’all went to school.”

