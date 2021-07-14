Prince Kaybee has lauded the South Africans who helped to rescue a baby from a burning building in Tshwane

The musician reposted a viral video of the incident on his own social media account before adding a message of appreciation

The video also caught the wider world's attention with the BBC posting the story on its international platform

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has applauded a group of people who helped a woman rescue her baby in one of the violent looting events currently happening in South Africa.

Musician Prince Kaybee praises South Africans for saving baby’s life from a burning building. Images: @princekaybee_sa / Instagram

The viral video shows a group of people trying to evacuate a burning building next to Pretoria’s Tshwane College. Screams hit high volume when the woman threw down a baby to the raised arms of a group on the ground floor.

Prince Kaybee has since shared the footage on his Instagram account, where he included a spirited message to salute the young child’s saviours.

The caption said:

“We need heroes not people that are going to encourage you to loot on a big platform like Instagram!

“A building set alight by protestors with people inside, a mother had to throw her baby off a roof luckily strangers were there to save the day. Save your neighbourhood❤️”

Instagram users responded with various messages of relief and regret.

saizopoizen said:

"The woman on the left nkosi yam‍♂️I've never seen such.....Its A Great thing they Show Humanity in Desperate times like these n Saving the Child❤️."

dude.with_class said:

"Damn that other lady on the left tho, seems like she broke her leg."

