The Springbok 'A' squad managed to grab a convincing win against the British & Irish Lions and the coach is proud

Rassie Erasmus thought that the team would "run out of steam" during the match but he was proved wrong by the squad

Lukhanyo Am, who led the side on Wednesday evening said that the Springboks had a fantastic time playing the match

Rassie Erasmus, the coach of the South African ‘A' squad that beat the British & Irish Lions 17-13 in Cape Town on Wednesday, claimed his players ran out of energy but not of heart, which proved decisive in a match they really wanted to win.

In a virtual news conference with SA ‘A' captain Lukhanyo Am, SA Rugby's Director of Rugby said the match went just as they intended.

“We expected our guys to run out of steam at the end after being stuck in our hotel rooms for a week and we only had two training sessions together as a team,” said Erasmus.

“Very intense, maybe not brilliant, but one where a lot of players showed huge guts and endeavour,” Erasmus said of the game, which SA ‘A' led 17-3 at halftime.

Erasmus expressed his delight at the prospect of a large portion of the squad returning from Johannesburg in the coming days, particularly Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber.

Am stated it was a fantastic time leading the squad and it produced a tremendous outcome, and he praised Cheslin Kolbe's performance, which included a huge contribution in his late-first-half try.

