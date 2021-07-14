Cheslin Kolbe Is Confident Springboks Will Win Against British & Irish Lions

Cheslin Kolbe thinks that the Springboks will be able to bring their A-game in their match against the British & Irish Lions

The Springboks camp has had some challenges due to Covid-19 but Kolbe knows that they will do a good job against the Lions

Cheslin Kolbe has been doing well with his new in Europe, Toulouse and will hopefully give the same energy to the national team

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The British & Irish Lions have a dynamic backline, according to Cheslin Kolbe, but he believes his experience playing against them in the northern hemisphere would benefit South Africa.

Kolbe was chosen from a star-studded South African lineup. The squad for their midweek match against the Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday is very similar to a Test team.

According to SA Rugby Mag, Kolbe expressed his opinion on the Lions' backline players when asked about their quality.

Cheslin Kolbe knows that the Springboks have a challenge but is confident that they will deliver. Image: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"It’s guys that I’ve competed against in Europe, so I have a little input on what they can do. In general, they are an amazing group and, for us, it is just another challenge,” he said.

"I can guarantee that whenever we pull over that jersey, we give everything, and we leave it all out on the field. I'm sure the boys are excited to get up and fire again," he told Sport24.

Kolbe was fantastic for his French team Toulouse last season, leading them to an amazing Top 14 and Heineken Champions Cup double. He clinched the Top 14 final with a 50m drop-goal against La Rochelle, whom they previously defeated in the European Cup final.

Coach Mzwandile Stick spoke about what the Springboks are up against

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks are going to be facing the British and Irish Lions tonight and are hoping to get a win. The squad has been gravely affected by Covid-19 and are missing a few key players to get themselves a victory.

Coach Mzwandile Stick however thinks that they are in a good position to deliver a result that everyone would be happy for ahead of the match. Speaking at a press conference that Briefly News had access to, Stick highlighted that the Springboks have the tools to get a desirable result.

"We've still got a lot of room for improvement. Any opportunity that we get as a team, we will make sure that we take it and hopefully we can get closer to where we want to be," said Stick.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za