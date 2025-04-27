The machine used to print driving licence cards has been out of order since January 2025

The licence card printing machine is currently 26 years old and has experienced at least 159 breakdowns

South Africans are in disbelief that the country only has once machine, and that it it not working

South Africans can't believe that the only machine that prints licence cards is not working. Image: @Yfm (X)/ Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – South Africans are still in disbelief that the country doesn’t have a functioning machine to print driving license cards.

South Africa only has one card printing machine, but it is currently out of order. The Department of Transport has been issuing temporary licences, as the issues with the machine are by no means a new problem.

Machine undergoes maintenance after the latest breakdown

The department has since confirmed that the machine is undergoing maintenance and repairs.

While the department didn’t confirm how long the machine has been out of order, a media report in March 2025 stated that it hasn’t been operational since January.

The department is relying on an outdated machine, which has also been prone to breakdowns. The department stated that the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) was liaising with the sole supplier in France to repair the equipment.

Motorists have been advised to keep their expired driving licenses and apply for a temporary licence as the delays continue.

Printing machine experiences numerous breakdowns

The latest issue with the machine is by no means an isolated incident. According to reports, the licence card printing machine is currently 26 years old and has experienced at least 159 breakdowns.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy acknowledged the issues in March 2025, saying there was a significant production backlog.

“It’s common knowledge that the existing machine is very old. We are trying to enhance maintenance efforts so that it can resume printing, but I have also requested the acting director general to look at interim solutions,” she added.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy admitted that there was a backlog as a result of the issues. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are in disbelief over constant issues

Social media users blamed incompetence, expressing disbelief that there was only one machine, and it did not work.

Carlene Beanie said:

“But they can buy 22 laptops for R2 million😂.”

Rita Dos Santos stated:

“Total incompetence.”

George Wood added:

“Peak incompetence.”

Prince Ramalia claimed:

“Nothing is working in this country.”

Kumbulani Zelembu Dube suggested:

“They must ask where these retail shops make their Smart Shopper cards, so that they can also print our license cards. Because we will wait until Jesus comes for the machine to be fixed.”

Senisha Mabaso said:

“Even next year it will still be a problem, but buying German cars with looted money is not.”

Chuma Ceejay Schoeman Jack said:

“While criminals are printing as much as they want without hiccups.”

