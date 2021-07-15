Linda Mtoba Reflects on Scenes in Durban Amid Looting: "It's Heartbreaking"

Linda Mtoba has reflected on the heartbreaking scenes in Durban amid the ongoing violent protests and looting in the city

The media personality shared that she drove around Durban and she wasn't impressed with what has happened in the once beautiful city

Most of the shops have been looted, vandalised and some have even been burnt down by protesters since the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma

Linda Mtoba has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the ongoing riots in Mzansi. The stunner drove around the city of Durban and wasn't impressed by what she saw.

The city of Durban is one of the most affected areas in Mzansi. Protesters have vandalised shops, looted and even burnt some businesses down.

Linda Mtoba has reflected on heartbreaking scenes in Durban amid looting. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Linda shared that she was heartbroken by what she saw. The media personality wrote on Twitter:

"You don’t understand what’s it’s like driving around Durban right now. It’s heartbreaking. I’m at a loss for words."

Tweeps took to Linda Mtoba's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Best62028792 said:

"At least you have petrol."

@Sondiya25 wrote:

"It's so heartbreaking I can't believe we're living in such a dark time."

@makhubone commented:

"We shall overcome."

@Rendaani wrote:

"Ghost town."

@akbargumede1 added:

"Were you also blocked from entering?"

Pearl Thusi prays for healing amid Mzansi protests

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to share her opinion on the volatile situation in Mzansi. The stunner said she couldn't even sleep on Monday, 12 January because of the current violent looting, arrests and shootings taking place in Mzansi.

The media personality shared that she was sorry for all the people who are suffering because of the state of affairs in South Africa. She wrote on Twitter:

"I can’t sleep… people out there are seriously suffering. Young and old. This is so sad man… I pray healing for my country… that people can live in peace and dignity."

