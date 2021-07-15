Minnie Dlamini Heartbroken by Volatile Situation in KZN, Calls for Unity

Minnie Dlamini has shared that she's heartbroken by the volatile situation in KZN amid the ongoing protests and looting

The stunner says she feels sorry for the people who have lost their lives, jobs and businesses amid the riots

The media personality encouraged the people of the province to work together to bring and end to the continuing unrest

Minnie Dlamini has shared her thoughts on the volatile situation in KwaZulu-Natal. The media personality took to social media to express her sadness at the ongoing looting, vigilantism and violent protests.

Minnie Dlamini is heartbroken by the volatile situation in KZN.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the stunner expressed that she's heartbroken by what is happening in the province. The TV presenter wrote:

"It’s so easy to turn a blind eye to something that isn’t affecting you directly. But we all need to show support to KZN. My heart breaks at the local business owners who can’t recover from this, the jobs lost, the people injured, the people killed."

Minnie Dlamini urged South Africans to stand together and fight against the looting and killings in the province led by Premier Sihle Zikalala.

"The entire province waking up with fear every morning and going to bed to the sounds of bombs and gun shots. Yes we need compassion & prayers but we also need to start standing together & helping each other."

Social media users took to Minnie's comment section to share their thoughts on her long thread. Check out some of the comments below:

@phindu90 said:

"Finally! A celebrity making sense instead of calling people 'priviledged' for condemning wrong doing! Businesses have been looted and burnt to ashes! People's livelihoods destroyed! And certain individuals like Jub Jub are busy condoning it!"

@ThembaniMakhat1 wrote:

"My little sister works in Durban, she went to the mall and they were told blacks are not allowed to enter or shop. I don't understand what this has turned into, it's devastating."

@Abelbethmaach commented:

"This is wisdom. This is introspection. This is empathy. No fluff. No playing to the gallery. Today is to get the country right."

@RamusiKarabo added:

"We're all against looting but we can't turn a blind eye to the root cause of all that. I think SA can be alright if you addressed the main issue which is unemployment."

Pearl Thusi prays for healing amid violent Mzansi protests

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to share her opinion on the volatile situation in Mzansi. The stunner said she couldn't even sleep on Monday, 12 January because of the current violent looting, arrests and shootings taking place in Mzansi.

The media personality shared that she was sorry for all the people who are suffering because of the state of affairs in South Africa. She wrote on Twitter:

"I can’t sleep… people out there are seriously suffering. Young and old. This is so sad man… I pray healing for my country… that people can live in peace and dignity."

