Bafana Bafana Icon Reneilwe Letsholonyane Pens Emotional Message to Late ‘Dad’

Ex-Bafana Bafana star Reneilwe Letsholonyane has paid an emotional tribute to his late grandfather who was laid to rest on Wednesday

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder, Letsholonyane, shared the sad news on social media, saying he used to call the old man, ‘Daddy’

Looking at the reactions from the post, it has attracted his former Kaizer Chiefs teammates such as Siyabonga Nkosi and Morgan Gould among others

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Renilwe Letsholonyane has paid tribute to his grandfather who was laid to rest on Wednesday, as the post suggests. The retired midfielder says he grew up calling the old man ‘Dad’.

The dreadlocked legend took to Instagram to share the sad news and says he will always cherish the moments he spent with the late Papa. Many South African football fans, former teammates and his followers have taken to the comments section to also send their messages to Yeye’s family.

Bafana Bafana legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane has paid an emotional tribute to his late ‘Dad’. Image: @Reneilwe06/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Morgan_Gould said:

“Condolences to you and the family

@SiyabonaNkosi_SN10 said:

“RIP to ukhokho.”

@Mdukhekhe said:

“Akalale ngoxolo umuntu omdala.”

@LuthandoZibeko said:

“Strength to you and your family Maestro. I stand with you guys. One Love.”

@Bongani_Mabongz said:

“Robala ka kgotso Ntate moholo.”

@ThandekaDlamini said:

“My condolences Skeem.”

@MotiveKG said:

“Oh wow o phetse.”

@Tendani_Khosi said:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

@Sivuyile_Paliso Said:

“103 and strong! Phumla ngoxolo Nkonde! Elder.”

@Macufekekae said:

“Condolences to you and your family.”’

