SA singer Nkosazana Daughter went viral on TikTok over the weekend after showcasing her overpriced t-shirt

The Dali Wami hitmaker also showcased her dance moves while wearing her R10, 000 Burberry t-shirt on her Instagram account

Fans of the musician took to the TikTok video to comment on her dance moves and her expensive t-shirt

Popular musician rocks R10k t-shirt. Images: NkosazanaDaughter

Source: Instagram

Popular South African singer Nkosazana Daughter, real name Nkosazana Nolwazi Kimberly Nzama, had social media buzzing over the weekend over her latest dress code.

The musician, who previously made headlines when she showed off her leather pants, recently showed off her R10 000 t-shirt.

Social media user @julia_celeb_reports recently shared a video on TikTok of Nzama wearing her R10 000 Burberry t-shirt on TikTok.

"Amapiano artist Nkosazana Daughter’s R10 000 Burberry skipa has Mzansi shook."

South Africans react to the musician's video

pulycolburn wrote:

"Even if it costs 2 million she's still going to make it look ugly because she can't dress at all."

Nkosazana Dlamini responded:

"Keo rata, keo rata(I love you). Stop that and stay humble as you always be. You are a happy, free soul please."

Lethu511 wrote:

"@nkosazana_daughter is that Pearl Thusi or is it my eyes?Y’all look hot though."

MashiRMSA said:

"Play it on mute, and you’d think she’s dropping bars."

amo.012 wrote:

"She’s not the first to buy skipa sa R10k (t-shirt for R10 000).

Bazuucoast replied:

"Why don't I understand the lyrics?"

Sam_Samson replied:

"The hottest girl on this planet."

Okuhle_Q wrote:

"The t-shirt is worth groceries that will last me the whole year."

ms_rambau said:

"The money is worth my car instalment plus insurance of the month."

na_ncy13 wrote:

"Bitterness is loud in this comment section."

SiphokaziM said:

"What do y’all take Nkosazane for? R10k is nothing ku Nkosazana Daughter. Yall should see her cars and her house."

Kidna said:

"But you really know how to use your middle finger."

thee.realnkha.cyalo replied:

"Inkinga nje ngu Nkosazana (the problem with Nkosazana) phela ku straight." (She is straight).

Leereeeee177777 SAID:

"Then, when music careers hit a snag. She cries that the government does not support her. Learn to save asomblief", (please).

AURORA said:

"It's just a black and white t-shirt."

Maphepha wrote:

"Haww mfethu (my brother). What did she do to you? She's such a nice lady."

zandilemethuko replied:

"I don't undersand why she has Mzansi shook."

Nkosazana Daughter gets social media buzzing with an overpriced t-shirt. Images: NkosazanaDaughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter marks her birthday, fans in disbelief over her age: “Doesn’t look her age”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular musician Nkosazana Daughter shocked fans by revealing she is only 24 years old during her recent birthday celebration.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula mentioned Nkosazana Daughter's past relationship with Sir Trill while sharing the news of her age.

Social media users expressed disbelief, with many commenting that they thought that Nkosazana Daughter looked much older than 24.

Source: Briefly News