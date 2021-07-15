SA Mother Throws Baby off Roof to Her Safety as Fire Rampages Building

A two-year-old toddler's mother made a tough decision as she tossed her baby from a building to her safety

The mother and daughter made their way down from the 16th floor of a building as a fire rampaged through

In order to save the life of her daughter, Naledi Manyoni tossed her down a ledge into the hands of concerned bystanders

A 25-year-old mother spoke to the media on Wednesday after she ran down the 16th floor of a building to throw her baby off in order to save her. Naledi Manyoni made her way to a ledge above the street she was standing and tossed her two-year-old to the people standing below.

Manyoni was protecting her toddler from a fire that was started on Tuesday. She ran down the stairs as fast as possible with her daughter and made her way to a ledge just above the street before tossing her baby to the bystanders below her.

Manyoni stated that after throwing her daughter she was in shock but happy that she was caught by the bystanders.

According to Reuters, Manyoni stated that her daughter kept screaming "Mama, you threw me down there". The young mother said her toddler was afraid but what was important is that she managed to get her out of the dangerous situation.

Manyoni added that she could not leave her daughter alone. TimesLIVE reported that the mother and daughter stood on a street beside burned and vandalised shops

