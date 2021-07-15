Skeem Saam has viewers hooked to their television screens and helps them forget about what is happening on the streets

The hit soapie keeps delivering the drama with Mzansi coming back for more as each episode get tongues wagging

This latest episode revealed that Mapitsi would stop at nothing to get married and Sifiso pays a high price

There is drama on the streets of South Africa and there is drama on the television. Skeem Saam viewers can't get enough of the spicy soapie.

Taking to the internet, they shared their latest reactions to the developments taking place on the show.

Mapitsi and Sifiso had tongues wagging after the latest explosive episode of Skeem Saam. Photo credit: @OfficialSkeemSaam

Mapitsi will stop at nothing to get married and will do whatever it takes and Sifiso paid a high price.

Briefly News took a look at what Mzansi had to say about the drama on the silver screen

@nyazilwezulu:

mapitsi left her job for a wedding that might not happenLoudly crying face #SkeemSaam

@AyandaMpofu2:

Mapitsi is the only one excited about the weddingFlushed faceFlushed face#SkeemSaam

@Elaine_Ngele:

#SkeemSaam Mapitsi is obsessed with the wedding hle

@mambadvonga:

"Now that Sfiso is unemployed, he can guard his sister ke."

@Nthabi_Sushi1:

"Both Zamo and Malume Sfiso are unemployed now #SkeemSaam."at him he just wants to demand money from him #SkeemSaam."

@sassie_Vee:

Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie graduates from UCT

Skeem Saam star Cedric Fourie is a new graduate. The actor graduated from the University of Cape Town recently.

The star took to social media to share with his peers and followers that he has bagged a qualification from the prestigious Mzansi university.

Cedric, who recently bagged a role in Durban Gen, took to Instagram to share snaps of himself gracefully donning his graduation gown. He captioned the post:

"A whole UCT graduate. S/O to @Che_Maake for providing me with this beautiful and clean gown. Made in the finest quality. Thank you," said Cedric, according to ZAlebs.

Fundi Zwane bags role in Skeem Saam

In other news, Briefly News reported that actress Fundi Zwane has bagged a role in Skeem Saam. The former Imbewu star will make her debut on the lit SABC 1 show towards the end of this month.

The thespian's good news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Tuesday, 13 July. Phil took to Twitter to share that Fundi will portray the character of Nandi in the telenovela. Phil captioned his post:

"CASTING NEWS: Fundi Zwane joins Skeem Saam. The former Imbewu star has joined the SABC1 soapie and will be playing the character of ‘Nandi’, Sifiso’s wife. She makes her on-screen debut on July 27th."

Fundi's fans took to Phil's comment section to praise Skeem Saam producers for hiring the services of the actress.

