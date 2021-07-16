Thuso Mbedu is done worrying about what the cyber troll have to say, The Dissident doccie has her woke

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Thuso made it clear that haters are powerless unless you give them what they are looking for

Fans shared their stories and let Thuso know that what she is saying is totally correct, khetha block and move on, honey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Thuso Mbedu has decided to take back her power and tell the haters where to shove it. After watching The Dissident doccie, Thuso has gained an entirely new perspective on trolls.

Taking to social media to share her revelation, Thuso explained how she now understands that trolls are powerless until you give them the reaction they are trying to generate.

Thuso Mbedu has decided to take back her power and stop giving the haters the reaction they are looking for. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

Source: Instagram

Thuso wants everyone to know that by not responding to the trouble makers, you are maintaining control of your power and leaving them powerless. Block and move on with your day, fam!

“Thina sizothi block and keep it moving. If you can’t engage respectfully then you’re not worth engaging with at all, really.”

Thuso posted:

People flocked to the comment section of Thuso’s post to second her blocking notion. They do not deserve your time and energy, seize their cyber existence.

@TheBuggeroff got deep:

“As a big brother and former bully I can tell you that that's all they want is a response. If you treat him like they don't matter they lose their shit. Hence all that "silent majority" b.s. that went on.”

@yaap_za said it as it is:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@ThobelaMaponya is living for Thuso’s content:

Thuso Mbedu's 'The Underground Railroad' bags an incredible 7 Emmy nominations

Thuso Mbedu's moving series The Underground Railroad has bagged seven nominations at this year's Emmy Awards. Briefly News reported that the cast and crew of the epic show have been applauded for the epic work they put in the touching series directed by Barry Jenkins.

The show's producers took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to let their fans know about the amazing news. The series' PR team wrote:

"Congratulations to the amazing cast and crew of #TheUndergroundRailroad on their 7 #Emmys nominations!"

The fans of the series took to its comment section to congratulate the cast and crew for doing a stellar job.

@Hluvukanii said:

"I'm extremely shocked that Thuso Mbedu is not nominated for the Best Lead Actress for Limited Series. Unbelievable!!!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za