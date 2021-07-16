Mzansi Striker Thabiso Kutumela Joins Mamelodi Sundowns in a 3 Year Deal

South African striker Thabiso Kutumela has impressed Mamelodi Sundowns and now they've signed him on a three-year deal

After not having the greatest of times at Orlando Pirates, he signed to Maritzburg United and his performances really stood out

Sundowns is doing a lot of recruiting ahead of the DStv Premiership season for 2021/2022 and are getting players on board

Former Orlando Pirates striker Thabiso Kutumela has reportedly joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Maritzburg United. Kutumela has signed a three-year contract with the Brazilians, according to FarPost, which means he will be in Chloorkop until June 2024.

Kutumela had been linked with Sundowns for weeks, following what was perhaps his greatest PSL season to date. Last season, the petite attacker, who had his ups and downs with Pirates before being rescued by Maritzburg United, scored 12 league goals for the KwaZulu-Natal side.

Kutumela was also a strong contender for Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season honours.

Sundowns and Maritzburg United have yet to finalize the transfer, but the Tshwane giants are anticipated to announce Kutumela as their player soon according to The South African.

Kutumela joins Sundowns at a time when the club already has five strikers on its books, and competition for spots is expected to heat up next season. Sundowns now have Kermit Erasmus, Peter Shalulile, Gift Motupa, Mauricio Affonso, and newcomer Pavol Safranko on their roster.

Kutumela was also on AmaZulu's wanted list, but it now appears that he will join Sundowns in Gauteng next season.

Mamelodi Sundowns recently called for the services of Pavol Safranko

Briefly News previously reported that with an eye firmly fixed on defending their DStv Premiership title in the upcoming season, Mamelodi Sundowns have called on the services of Slovakian international striker Pavol Šafranko.

The 26-year-old is among four such newly-signed players who were unveiled by the 2020/21 DStv Premiership champions on Friday afternoon. Šafranko signed from Romanian Liga 1 top-flight side Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe.

Former Golden Arrows left-back Divine Lunga makes it to the ranks of the Chloorkop side along with right-back Grant Kekana of SuperSport United.

The attacking midfielder Neo Maema‚ who made more than 50 appearances for Bloemfontein Celtic, rounds up the group to have switched allegiances ahead of the new season.

