South Africans are divided as they react to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s video poking fun at KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala

Zikalala was seen in a video assaulting one of the looters, but Zuma has created a joke out of the sad incident which took place in Durban

According to the comments, many people have reminded former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter that his dad is the loser as he's jailed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has directed a jab at KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Duduzile has shared a video on social media, seemingly aiming at embarrassing and laugh at Zikalala.

This comes after an incident where the premier was seen grabbing and assaulting one of the looters in the province. Although the African National Congress leader has since apologised, it seems Dudu is still adding salt into the wound.

Looking at the clip that is going viral, many South Africans have shared their thoughts and Briefly News takes a look.

South Africans are reacting to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's post on Premier Sihle Zikalala. Image: @KZNGov/@DZumaSambudla/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Elvis_Sithole_said:

“Ramaphosa 1-0 Zuma the sooner you admit defeat the better.”

@Somgobhozi said:

“Oksalayo your father is in Jail! From hero to Zero.”

@Therealtabidodi said:

“15 months is just the start. Uya eminyakeni uyihlo nge case ezayo next week.”

@Justinright1 said:

“Marikana happened under his presidency and fees must fall arrests and convictions also. What did dad dearest train to do by the way?”

@Makoto1960 said:

“He apologised senior and you can see that was involuntary action hence his emotions are high.”

@MbongwaM2 said:

“Bekumele enzeni uma umuntu eganga phambi kwakhe ethunyelwe wuwe mtana ka Mr State capture.”

@Ningo003 said:

“He trained very well. That mpama was a mpama of a parent reprimanding a stouter.”

@Makaphi said:

“Don't make fun of Sihle, he could be more popular than your father in KZN, after this. Be careful.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Nqomash said:

“Kodwa Dudu ungihlekiselani.”

@Khathini_maf said:

“So, this thing aypheli. Where is the state kanti? Banana republic.”

Premier Sihle Zikalala was caught on camera beating a suspected looter

Still on the report regarding Zikalala, Briefly News reported that Premier for KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala has come under fire after he allegedly assaulted a young man. The man was suspected to be a part of the looting which is occurring in Phoenix, Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has come under fire for allegedly assaulting a young man believed to be linked to a looting incident in Phoenix.

Zikalala was in the north of Durban on Wednesday where hundreds of looters were targeting many businesses, trucks and warehouses since the weekend.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za