One Italian fan has decided to rub salt in English supporters' wounds by getting a tattoo of Chiellini's controversial foul on Saka during the Euro 2020 final

In the tattoo on his arm, Saka looks to be getting pulled away from the Euro trophy, in a similar manner to how he was pulled on the pitch

Chiellini claimed he put a curse on Saka before he missed the decisive penalty in the EURO 2020 final

An Italy fan has set tongues wagging after immortalizing Giorgio Chiellini's controversial foul on Bukayo Saka during the Euro 2020 final.

The unidentified fan ensured people don't get to forget that moment in a hurry as he got it tattooed on his arm, as seen on SportBible and Givemesport.

Italy Fan Gets Tattoo Of Giorgio Chiellini Pulling Bukayo Saka Away From Euro 2020 Trophy. Photo: Footy Accumulators

Recall that 19-year-old Saka was cynically fouled by 36-year-old Chiellini as he broke away on the counter during Italy vs England.

The Italian captain was booked for the challenge, although some believed it was worthy of a red card

Chiellini's antics on Saka went viral on social media with many England fans venting their anger on the Italian legend.

Some of the fans were of the opinion that the final should be replayed because of that controversial moment.

But an Italian fan has now ensured a lot of people will not forget Chiellini's antics in a long while.

In the tattoo on his arm, Saka looks to be getting pulled away from the Euro trophy, in a similar manner to how he was pulled on the pitch.

