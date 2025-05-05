Gqom queen and reality TV star, Babes Wodumo, recently washed her late husband, Mampintsha's, clothes

The Wena Wodumo reality TV star posted a video of her washing the clothes with the help of her friends on social media

Many netizens showed love to the singer as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Babes Wodumo washed her late husband's clothes. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

One thing about Babes Wodumo is that she will keep her fans posted about how her grieving and healing process has been going since the passing of her late husband, Mampintsha.

Recently, the singer who launched her new reality show, Wena Wodumo, in 2025, posted a video of herself washing her late husband's clothes outside her yard with the help of some of her friends.

Babes Wodumo posted the clip on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"My sister @nonduhsimelane is my pillar. My family has walked with me every step but yena she has gone an extra mile ngiyabonga mntaka ma for ukungibekezelela through all stages of losing usbali wakho you have never left me hanging❤️‍🩹If you have lost your loved one you'd be my witness this stage is the hardest❤️‍🩹Ngithathe izimpahla za myeni wami @mampintsha_shimora izolo ngazinuka just so I can still smell scent wow I took a deep breath ngabuka umntaka ma wahleka wathi, 'masu buka mina angazi noma ufuna ngikuncelise yini ngoba olwami ubisi cc selwaba amasi lwavuthwa kudalo..'"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Babes Wodumo's grieving process

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Babes Wodumo's grieving process, and others showed love to the reality TV star. Here's what they had to say:

nkuli_oceans commented:

"I love your healing process pace, it’s so genuine. We are so proud of you babes."

smukeloalixaba responded:

"You can make a good fortune out of this. Your man wasn't just a star but a legend, build a museum or something, and put them on display. Long live Shimora."

Zintwezinhleashleysibiya replied:

"Family, where life begins and love never ends. I can attest, bayasibamba basigone and walk this journey with us. Sending you hugs, Sisi."

mbalingwane101 mentioned:

"Sending you hugs for comfort."

bobo_sets_mk said:

"This was a very painful step for me,ngakhala all over again. Phola sthandwa sam."

Trailer for Babes Wodumo's reality show

Meanwhile, the Durban Gqom star Babes Wodumo has finally released the trailer for her upcoming reality TV show Wena Wodumo. The reality show was originally titled Uthando Lodumo. Following the death of the Kwaito star Mampintsha, it was renamed Wena Wodumo.

Following the release of the trailer, Babes Wodumo's fans have been calling her TV gold as the trailer reveals some explosive details about Babes's marriage to the late Mampintsha Shimora and his alleged side chicks.

In the clip she shared on her Instagram page, a man is heard saying she is not Mampintsha's wife. In another scene, Babes speaks about opening Mampintsha's phone and finding some text messages from other women.

Babes Wodumo visits Shimora with a champagne bottle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo visited Shimora at the cemetery with a bottle of champagne in one hand.

People grew worried about her, with some saying they wished the singer would slow down and deal with her husband's death in another manner.

Source: Briefly News