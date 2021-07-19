Shauwn Mkhize Pens Sweet Letter to 'Daughter' Sposh Mkhize on Her Birthday

Shauwn Mkhize penned a sweet letter to her 'daughter' Sposh Mkhize when she celebrated her birthday a few days ago

The reality TV star shared that she loves the way the young Royal AM team manager leads the players on and off the field

The Uzalo actress also shared that they couldn't go out to celebrate Sposh's birthday because of the violent protests in Durban last week

Shauwn Mkhize took to social media recently to wish her 'daughter' Sposh Mkhize a happy birthday. The reality TV star penned a heartfelt letter to Sposh when she celebrated her birthday a few days ago.

The flamboyant businesswoman shared that she's proud of her daughter for becoming a great leader. Sposh is the team manager of Khizo's soccer club, Royal AM.

Shauwn Mkhize penned a sweet letter to her 'daughter' Sposh Mkhize on her birthday. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The Uzalo actress took to Instagram and shared Sposh's snaps. She said she's loving the woman Sposh is becoming. MaMkhize applauded Sposh for being a "fierce leader" on and off the field.

According to TshisaLIVE, Shauwn also revealed that they couldn't celebrate Sposh's birthday because of last week's violent protests and looting.

MamKhize's followers took to her comment section to help her wish Sposh a happy birthday. Check out some of their comments below:

zarth_designs wrote:

"Happy birthday dear Sposh, keep your beautiful spirit alive always."

flavadsoul said:

"May God protect and keep her safe. May He bless her with many more birthdays to come. Happy birthday young girl."

andilekamajola commented:

"Happy birthday to her, she's blessed to have a such a mom who displays love for her children and protect them like a real mother hen does, God bless her and enlarge her territory."

ms_mlonzi saidb

"Happy Birthday Sposh!!!!"

thobekile_rsa_ added:

"Happy birthday Sposh. More everything."

