Eyewitness Reportedly Testifies Against 'The Queen's SK Khoza in Assault Case

An eyewitness testified against SK Khoza and his sister, Nonkululeko, in their assault case involving a petrol station cashier

The Queen actor and his sister allegedly beat up the cashier when he allegedly refused to put the flowers he bought in a packet

Welcome Masuku testified that the siblings were aggressive towards the cashier and ended up beating him on the night in question

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

An eyewitness has reportedly testified against actor SK Khoza in his assault case. The witness, Welcome Masuku, was present when The Queen star and his sister, Nonkululeko, allegedly assaulted a cashier a few weeks back, according to reports.

An eyewitness reportedly testified against 'The Queen's SK Khoza in his assault case. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that SK and his sis were rude and aggressive towards cashier, Sifiso Ngcobo. Welcome alleged that Nonkululeko is the one who picked up a scanner and hit Ngcobo in the face.

Nonkululeko and SK have denied assaulting Ngcobo on the night in question. Defending herself and her brother, Nonkululeko testified that Ngcobo is the one who assaulted SK. She said when her bro bought flowers, the cashier refused to put them in a packet for him. She claimed the cashier then hit SK Khoza with the flowers three times.

"I never assaulted anyone," said Nonkululeko.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

SK Khoza denies he and fiancée assaulted cashier at petrol station

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza, who plays Shaka in The Queen, has responded to a news media house report that a female cashier at a Gauteng filling station was smacked in the face with a scanner after a violent fight with the actor and two other women. Taking to Twitter, SK tried to set the record straight and simply denied the claims. He said:

"My fiancée and I didn’t assault anyone at any garage…”

A source who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation said that Khoza, who plays the role of a bad boy in the Mzansi Magic series, got involved in a fight that concluded in the assault of the cashier.

Social media users are not always forgiving when it comes to this kind of thing and it was clear in SK's comments section. @LindiHlongwane said:

"You are Zulu man, you know what to do each time trouble keeps following you, I hope all goes well... Someone is working overtime to tarnish your name."

@sirfigjam87 commented:

"Always drama where you are concerned."

@ZeezyZinhle said:

"Someone took the Shaka character too seriously."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za