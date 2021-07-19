A woman was treated to an amazing surprise by a grieving stranger who had lost her 8-year-old child

It happened that the woman had gone to a local supermarket named Kroger to get a birthday cake for her daughter who would be 8 years old

To her surprise, she was informed that a lady had not only paid for the cake but left off a note that made them cry

The touching note bore so much emotions Photo Credit: Lovewhatmatters.com

Not only that, the stranger left off a touching note the local supermarket workers said made them cry.

The content of the note

The heart-touching note reads:

"My son Nehemiah would be 8-years-old today. I want to remember my son by doing good to others. I hope you enjoy your child’s cake, and I hope your day is special.

"Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet, little hand and tell them how much you love them. Our children are such special gifts! I hope your day is beautiful!

"Much love from me and my angel in heaven to your family."

