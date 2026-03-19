Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“High-End Grocery Store”: Irish Woman Tries Shopping in Woolies for the First Time While Visiting SA
People

“High-End Grocery Store”: Irish Woman Tries Shopping in Woolies for the First Time While Visiting SA

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • An Irish woman visited Woolworths in South Africa for the first time and spent R700 on snacks
  • She compared the store to Marks and Spencer back home and was genuinely surprised by both the quality and the variety of what she found
  • South Africans flooded the comments with mixed feelings, some loving her excitement and others pointing out what Woolies actually costs locals

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A clip went viral.
A young woman is posing for pictures while wearing a black dress. Images: @miriammullins_/TikTok
Source: TikTok

An Irish content creator's first Woolworths experience in South Africa had Mzansi smiling and cringing at the same time. Miriam Mullins, who goes by @miriammullins_ on TikTok, shared her experience on 10 March 2026 after countless followers told her she had to try Woolies. She walked in, comparing it to Marks and Spencer and immediately got distracted by the Easter display, cotton candy grapes, and rows of iced teas. She grabbed jalapeno crisps, butter chicken flavoured crisps, a South African feta and herb dip, sour cream and chilli dip, Woolworths chocolates, speckled eggs, coconut marshmallows, wine gums, and two flavours of rooibos iced tea. By the time she got to the till, 16 items had come to R700.

Read also

Johannesburg woman shopping for food in CBD spots R2 Doritos in TiKTok video

In the taste-test video, the rooibos peach iced tea got a 9.5 out of 10, with Miriam saying she could actually taste the tea. The jalapeno crisps went down well, too, and the cotton candy grapes genuinely surprised her. The Woolworths chocolates got a 9 out of 10 for the regular ones and a 9.5 for the peanut ones. The speckled eggs were interesting to her, but she was not fully convinced. The coconut marshmallows she described as something you would eat when you are sick. She ended the video saying Woolworths was a 10 out of 10 and that the food quality was excellent, even if it sat on the pricier side.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the Woolies haul

South Africans had plenty to say in TikToker @miriammullins_'s comments section:

@Decliner〽️ said:

"This is way more expensive than at home. Eish Woolworths 💔😭"

@lukhona_madala suggested:

"I have a suggestion, but it's kinda controversial. Try Tin Roof."

@BiancaDP laughed:

"Girl, we as South Africans are all obsessed with Woolies. We also just wish we could shop as lekker as you and say it's cheap 😂 We walk in for the pasta and oil specials 😂😂"

@Lynne PS advised:

"You will get better biltong at a biltong bar or even regular supermarkets, and cheaper for that amount."

@Matthew Whitehead said:

"Girl, the way you are crushing those chips 😳 Be gentle chile 😂😂😂"

@🍎JermainekieKonynkie🍎 explained:

"Woolworths and M&S have a long-standing relationship. When Woolworths expanded to Europe, they sold some stuff in M&S, and M&S adapted some products for themselves and vice versa."

Read also

"Let's try some": British woman tries SA snacks and gives her honest verdict

@Matty-123 said:

"You have to try these, they are so good."
A clip went viral.
The entrance to a Woolworths store. Images: @miriammullins_/TikTok
Source: TikTok

More on Woolworths making headlines

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Tags:
FoodWoolworths
Hot:
Tony vitello Malcolm wentzel Zandi nhlapo Jordan north Dstv packages