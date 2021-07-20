SK Khosa’s Heart Breaks for Fiancée Ayanda After Looters Wreck Dental Surgeries

SK Khosa’s beautiful fiancée Ayanda Mandy Hlongwane has had her whole life’s work torn apart by looters

Sharing photos of Mandy’s dental practices, SK expressed his sadness having watched his babes’ hard work get destroyed

Fans could not believe that people would do this, especially to a dental surgery, and took to the comment section to express their disbelief

SK Khosa’s beautiful fiancée Ayanda Mandy Hlongwane’s business was wrecked by the looters and his heart breaks for her. It is never nice seeing the one you love hurting.

SK Khosa’s fiancée Ayanda Mandy Hlongwane's life's work was torn apart by looters. Both her dental surgeries were wrecked. Image: @skcoza

Taking to social media with some eye-opening pictures of the destruction, SK let Ayanda know how sorry he is that her dreams have been crushed and that he will do whatever he can to help her rebuild.

“Remain strong, because I know that Allah will bless you with many many more. It hurts way more when you see this looting hit something that is important and very dear to you.”

Both of Ayanda’s dental surgeries were totally ruined. Ayanda worked hard to make these possible and SK cannot even begin to imagine how his darling is feeling.

Despite what has taken place, SK has put it in God’s hands and knows she will come back stronger than ever before.

“This too shall pass, but for now we can only pray for you. Stay strong MaHlongwane.”

SK posted:

Fans took to the comment section to show their support, expressing their disbelief as to how people would do this. Mandy, babes, you will rise above this!

@sphe_dlamini63 expressed their disbelief:

“Why someone would loot idental surgery. I understand food but this, ncese Hlase.”

@koketsomophuting is shook:

“They destroyed the very same medical facility they are gonna need.”

@bee111gp commented:

“There is an element of jealousy in these so-called looting. Black on black hate.”

@hlongwane434 believes the looters deserve the harshest punishment:

“These people deserve life sentence.”

Penny Lebyane’s sister’s beauty salon gets ruined by looters

Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane, like many other South Africans, has been left heartbroken over the ongoing rioting and looting.

Briefly News reported that the overwhelming feeling of helplessness is paralysing. Taking to social media with a heavy heart, Penny explained how her sister’s salon had been wrecked by the looters.

Penny said:

"My heart was so heavy all of yesterday. I wept almost the whole day. My levels of anxiety have been so high because of the helplessness I have felt for months. The loss, the grief is too much to bear.”

