Mzansi social media users have wished their favourite local rapper Riky Rick a happy birthday on Tuesday, 20 July

The Ungazinchishi hitmaker's fans took to Briefly News' Facebook page to share their wishes to the star a beatiful day

Riky Rick and The Estate actress Dineo Langa share a birthday as both the Mzansi celebs were born on 20 July

South African rapper Riky Rick is celebrating his birthday this Tuesday, 20 July. Mzansi social media users have taken to social media to wish their fave a beautiful birthday.

Mzansi has wished local rapper Riky Rick a happy birthday this Tuesday, 20 July. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Briefly News took to Facebook to share that the Ungazincishi hitmaker is celebrating another trip around the sun. The readers of the publication took to its comment section to wish the musician-turned-businessman and model a fabulous day.

Check out some of their birthday wished to Riky Rick below:

Leo Kan Telego said:

"Happy birthday Mr. I fell in Love with the mpahlas. Combination just landed from Italy."

Fatima Kekana wrote:

"Happy birthday Ricky man, enjoy this wonderful day."

Panda Bouy commented:

"He shares his birthday with Pop Smoke, happy birthday to them."

Givemore Nyathi said:

"Happy birthday grootman."

Chris Kraqa added:

"HBD Ricky, enjoy your day, real OG."

KG Moeketsi pens sweet birthday message to daughter Dineo Langa

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Langa's mom KG Moeketsi has taken to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday. The loving mother penned a sweet message to The Estate actress.

The radio personality shared that she's proud to be the former The Queen star's parent. She shared that Dineo is her heart.

KG took to Twitter on Tuesday, 20 July to tell the whole of Mzansi how much she loves her daughter who is married to rapper, Solo. Along with a snap of her bundle of joy, KG wrote:

"Happy birthday to my beloved daughter @therealdineo. Ke leboga Modimo le badimo ka wena. So proud to be your Mom. So grateful to watch you blossom so beautifully. You are my heart."

Tweeps took to KG's comment section to help her with the stunner a beautiful day.

