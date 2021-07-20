Dineo Langa's Birthday: 'The Estate' Star's Mom KG Moeketsi Pens Sweet Message

KG Moeketsi has wished her daughter actress and businesswoman Dineo Langa a happy birthday this Tuesday, 20 July

KG penned a beautiful post in celebration of the stunner's birthday, adding that her stunning daughter is her heart

The Estate star's fans took to her mother's comment section on Twitter to help her wish the star a fabulous birthday

Dineo Langa's mom KG Moeketsi has taken to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday. The loving mother penned a sweet message to The Estate actress.

The radio personality shared that she's proud to be the former The Queen star's parent. She shared that Dineo is her heart.

Dineo Langa's mom KG Moeketsi has penned a sweet birthday message to her daughter. Image: @dineomoeketsi, @kgomotso.moeketsi

KG took to Twitter on Tuesday, 20 July to tell the whole of Mzansi how much she loves her daughter who is married to rapper, Solo. Along with a snap of her bundle of joy, KG wrote:

"Happy birthday to my beloved daughter @therealdineo. Ke leboga Modimo le badimo ka wena. So proud to be your Mom. So grateful to watch you blossom so beautifully . You are my heart."

Tweeps took to KG's comment section to help her wish Dineo Langa a beautiful day. Check out some of the birthday wishes below:

@buyi_m said:

"She has such a beautiful heart and gentle spirit, met her at a @PortOfLNG consultation. Happy birthday Dineo."

@thandsmathibela wrote:

"Happy happy happy birthday Dineo! Nene ka mamakhe! Have an awesome day and may your star continue to soar and shine even brighter! Continue being your FABULOUS self."

@BohlokwaMatlosa commented:

"Happy birthday Dineo. Wishing you many more years and all your hearts desires."

@siyabulelas

"Congratulations to you. Dineo is such a lovely person. Happy birthday Dineo."

@Ayandamantungwa added:

"She is doing so well and staying in her lane so graciously but letting her work do the talking. Happy birthday D."

