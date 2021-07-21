Kwa MaMkhize personality and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has denied being involved with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu regarding KwaZulu-Natal’s looting and unrest

The businesswoman was believed to have taken part in inciting the violent looting protests that ravaged KZN and Gauteng

Mamkhize went online to clear her name after the public pointed fingers at her after Ngizwe Mchunu’s arrest

Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has told the public that she never played any role with former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and former Ukhozi host Ngizwe, who were both identified as some of the influential people who encouraged the riots in KZN.

Mamkhize distances herself from Duduzane and Ngizwe. Image: @kwa_mammkhize / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe later handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) in admission of the claims against him. The event was followed by the public’s search for more perpetrators with MaMkhize’s name emerging.

MaMkhize has since gone onto social media to claim her innocence. She posted a message on her Twitter and Instagram account, as reported by TimesLIVE.

The post said:

“I choose to be a businesswoman for a reason. I don’t want to be a politician and I refuse to be mentioned in such things that are untrue, because perception becomes a reality if not disputed. Please help me, anyone who know this person to remove it from his wall because it’s not true. People who have nothing to do sometimes are problematic.”

The TV star's large followers on Instagram provided several comments on the sensitive message.

@sihle_duncan_sibiya said:

"Waze wakhuluma kahle Ma."

@sibabalwejumba said:

"Uyalingwa these days uceliwe njengo Jobe ."

@kazama64 said:

"Are you guys sometimes do you read the things you write or you just write... Mamkhize is worried but ni busy nimfuna ama funds... ayi bakwethu."

