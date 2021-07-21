Jacob Zuma May Attend Brother's Funeral as He Applies for Compassionate Leave

President Jacob Zuma has reportedly applied for compassionate leave to attend his brother, Michael's, upcoming funeral

The spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services is reportedly considering his application and detailed what would happen if it was approved

A source within the DCS told a reputable media publication that if Zuma's application was approved, he would temporarily be released on Thursday morning

It has been confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has applied to attend the funeral of his late brother, Michael. The Department of Correctional Services is reportedly considering the application.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Tuesday that the former president had applied for compassionate leave. He added that the application was being 'dealt with' under Section 44(1)(a) Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998.

Former president Jacob Zuma has applied for compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral and may be allowed to do so. Image: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

EWN reported that Zuma is currently at the Estcourt Correctional Services Facility. The publication stated that it is currently unclear how long Zuma will be allowed to be released. It explained that with compassionate leave, prisoners are generally released temporarily in order to attend relatives' funerals.

A report by SowetanLIVE stated that Nxumalo explained that a security plan will need to be created if Zuma's application was approved due to the fact that he is an inmate who may be outside the facility. The situation will need to be monitored and the inmate would need to be protected.

A source in the DCS told SowetanLIVE that Zuma might be released from the Estcourt Facility for a number of hours on Thursday morning to return by the afternoon as soon as the funeral proceedings were concluded.

Zuma's family releases Michael Zuma's funeral details

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma's older brother Khaya Zuma released the funeral details of their younger brother Michael on Sunday. He stated that Michael will be buried on Thursday in Nkandla.

"He will be laid to rest on Thursday at Nkandla... He will be buried at his own home as he had one," he told IOL.

Khaya has reiterated that Michael's death had nothing to do with the incarnation of former president Jacob Zuma and Michael had suffered an undisclosed illness for the past seven years.

Zuma is currently being held at Estcourt Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal since 8 July. He was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for being in contempt of court.

