Aww: Woman Thinks She Has PMS, Shows Off Her Baby Bump a Few Months Later

A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing some stunning snaps of her new baby bump

The mom-to-be hilariously shared that she had mistaken her pregnancy symptoms for PMS

Mzansi social media users immediately fell in love with the beautiful mama and headed to the comments section to wish her well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local woman has headed online to share her incredible pregnancy story. The new mom-to-be had no idea she was expecting, but after a few months of waiting finally found out the good news.

This mom-to-be had no idea she was expecting. Images: @JudySiwela/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @JudySiwela shared her baby bump pics along with this cute message:

"Turns out the “PMS” was actually..." she captioned the big reveal.

Mzansi social media users were definitely happy for the new mama. Others hilariously commented that they hoped their own pregnancies would not be as much of a surprise.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Sabs_Mafungase said:

"It's twins... Love your dresses mommy."

@Puseletso__M said:

"And I missed my period...but I'm single so I know it's coming."

@YCwele said:

"We all hate condoms andilwi."

@Kaythegirl2 said:

"I want to look like this when it's my turn. Leadership."

@PalesaLephallo said:

"Congratulations mommy. this new generation of babies are not playing."

@NosiphoNxumalo_ said:

"First of all you’re so beautiful and congratulations. Secondly wtf?! This is scary."

@Taviaaaa said:

"Cutest bump ever."

@Saint_Vixen said:

"Congratulation sis. May you have a safe and blessed pregnancy and delivery."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ntando Duma’s baby girl Sbahle Mzizi tells Mzansi to stand together in a video

In some more sweet baby news, Briefly News previously reported that Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka’s daughter Sbahle Mzizi gave Mzansi the ray of sunshine that it needed. In these tough times, it is the innocence of children that we should look to for hope.

Taking to social media to let her followers know that tomorrow will be a better day, Sbahle asked everyone to stand together in these tough times. Not only are we suffering through a global pandemic, our beloved country also just experienced some heart-breaking civil unrest.

Being the beautiful, bright and bubbly little princess that she is, Sbahle dished some heart-warming advice. Baby gurl, you are the rainbow after the storm!

Sbahle said:

“Now this is the right time for us to love each other, to take care of each other and to unite. Please stay safe as our country is burning too. Let’s pray for it and its people.”

Fans could not deal with the amount of cuteness and took to the comment section to thank Sbahle for putting a smile on their faces and hope in their hearts.

@beautydee3455 commented on how clever Sbahle is:

“This girl is just amazing, that shows a bright student.”

@innocentiamoloi just could not deal:

“Ayiniiiii this is beautiful.”

@makah614 thanked Sbahle for her lovely message:

“Thank you Sbahle. We love you babyyyy @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya your voice in the background.”

@spakes_tshongweni clapped for Sbahle’s speech:

“Oh maan kodwa lo mntana, I love her too much yhuuuuuu. God continue to bless this child and her parents.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za