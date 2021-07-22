Benni McCarthy Wants Pirates and Chiefs to Challenge Sundowns for the League

Benni McCarthy believes that it is a good time for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to start seriously challenging for the League title

The two Soweto clubs had disappointing seasons last time around and McCarthy wants someone to fight Mamelodi Sundowns

Benni McCarthy is already impressed with how Kaizer Chiefs have been signing many players to strengthen their squad

Following a dismal season for both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy expects both teams to push Mamelodi Sundowns for the title in the upcoming season.

McCarthy, who led Usuthu to a historic second-place finish last season, is thrilled with how both clubs have been strengthening their squads in the transfer market, particularly Chiefs, who have been busier.

McCarthy, who previously played in this event with the Buccaneers, feels the two Soweto giants will improve next season, speaking as a guest at the Carling Black Label press conference yesterday, according to SowetanLIVE.

Benni McCarthy thinks that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates need to start pushing Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Instagram

“Both these giants didn’t have the best of seasons. Chiefs have gone guns blazing, buying everyone under the sun and they want to make up for the season they had," said McCarthy.

"I hope it’s going to be a spectacle because in SA football we need Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to be at the top of their game‚ because that’s when our league becomes so interesting and entertaining," he said, according to Goal.

McCarthy thinks that Chiefs and Pirates playing at the top of their game is going to give Sundowns a proper run for their money.

Kaizer Chiefs have signed another player in Austin Dube

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that on Tuesday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of a new long-term player at Naturena. The signing is Austin Dube, who was a defender for Richards Bay, a GladAfrica Championship side.

The Chiefs announced that they have signed the highly-rated defender to a three-year contract. Last season, the 28-year-old was a standout for Richards Bay, appearing in all 30 league games and just missing one in the play-offs.

Dube played for Bafana Bafana in the COSAFA Cup where he was instrumental in their victory, according to Soccer Laduma. He will be joining a number of other high-profile signings that Amakhosi has made since the end of last season.

