The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be taking place today and Team SA has chosen who the flag bearers will be

Chad le Clos and Phumelela Mbande have been selected to fly the South African flag high at the opening ceremony of the Games

The president of SASCOC has congratulated them and believes it was a good decision to select them for the task

Chad le Clos, a South African swimmer, and Phumelela Mbande, the goalkeeper for the South African women's hockey team, will fly the national flag at the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan.

Today at 1pm SA time, Le Clos and Mbande will lead SA at the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. The two flag bearers were announced by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) yesterday.

Chad le Clos and Phumelela Mbande have been chosen to fly the SA flag high at the Tokyo Olympics. Image: @chadleclos92, @phumz024

Following the International Olympic Committee's request, two athletes, male and female, will carry their national flags for their countries at the opening ceremony for the first time, according to The Sowetan.

Barry Hendricks, the president of SASCOC, arrived in Tokyo ahead of Friday's opening ceremony and congratulated Le Clos and Mbande on the achievement.

“In previous Games, there was one flagbearer for a country at the opening ceremony and one at the closing ceremony. In a welcome change, the IOC adopted a resolution that each national Olympic committee could nominate one female and one male athlete as flagbearers," said Hendricks, according to Team SA.

“Both Chad and Phumelela are role models and inspirations for their respective sports and we’re proud to have them carrying the flag for our wonderful nation,” Hendricks added.

