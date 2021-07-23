Thuli Phongolo, weighs in, on the deadly, Western Cape, taxi violence

Thuli Phongolo has weighed in on the ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape that has claimed the lives of scores of taxi operators

The former Generations: The Legacy star called for peace and wants an independent mediator to solve the issues of the taxi associations involved

The stunner's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her bold statement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Thuli Phongolo has weighed in on the ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape. The former Generations: The Legacy actress took to social media on Wednesday, 21 July to share her thoughts on the deadly battle over routes that has seen many people lose their lives.

The stunner, who is also a club DJ, believes that the taxi associations involved need an independent mediator to solve their issues instead of killing each other.

Thuli Phongolo has weighed in on the deadly Western Cape taxi violence. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

She took to Twitter to share what she believes could be a solution to the ongoing violence over routes. According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner wrote:

"The taxi associates need an independent mediator that determines the strategy of rotating routes accordingly, yearly or twice a year so it’s fair. People can’t be losing their lives so casually based on such disagreements! It’s been carrying on for years now."

Tweeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out what they had to say below:

@sbujwa11 said:

"It ain’t that simple, read the Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Minibus Taxi-Type Service Violence Fatalities and Instability in the Gauteng Province. It involves many stakeholders not just the taxi operators."

@Letukavich wrote:

"Taxi Violence has been made a norm by our Government. They let them live how ever they want. It's been years and I swear there's many ways to end it. But not until someone serious steps into those ministerial positions."

@LobiMamali added:

"Couldn't agree with you more Thuli. This is not on, really..."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Thuli Phongolo slammed for criticising Zuma's family

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that beautiful actress and DJ Thulisile 'Thuli P' Phongolo is the latest celebrity to face the public’s wrath on Twitter. Thuli criticised the Zuma family on the social network before getting serious backlash.

Following the violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal over the arrest of Jacob Zuma, the former president’s family has allegedly been supporting the resistance on social media with encouraging posts.

Thuli P has since gone online to express her disapproval, as reported by ZAlebs. The 27-year-old said the family is ‘out of hand’ and the looting and destruction of property to demand Zuma’s release is unacceptable.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za