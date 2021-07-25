Coudjoe Amankwaa: Tributes flood after veteran sports journalists passes away

Veteran sports journalist Coudjoe Amankwaa has tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack

News broke on Friday 12 July that the popular and knowledgeable journalist had passed away

Social media users flooded the internet with tributes to the journalist who made a huge impact on football on the continent

Veteran sports journalist Coudjoe Amankwaa has tragically passed away on Friday 23 July. His analytical skills and deep understanding of football on the African continent made him a popular voice in many people's homes.

According to ZAlebs Amankwaa suffered a heart attack, he passed away after being taken to the hospital.

Coudjoe Amankwaa passed away and the internet was flooded with tributes to the popular sports journalist. Photo credit: @Baldwinphoko7, @MickyJnr

Dr Danny Jordann said that this was one of the saddest days in the history of sports journalists. Amankwaa was known for his kind heart and his depth of experience.

Social media users flood the internet with tributes to the amazing journalist

@Christophbongo:

"I am writing this with a heavy heart.

Our friend, colleague and fellow, football lover, Coudjoe Amankwaa has suddenly passed away this evening. ‍♀️‍♀️

He was truly loved & was known as "Malume". May His Soul Rest In eternal Peace. I miss you already. #MalumeCoojoe"

@danielmarven:

"SABC sport analyst Coudjoe Amankwaa has passed on. Condolences to his family & friends. R.I.P Malume Coudjoe."

@Kunenezbs:

"The saddening news is that the sports journalist Mr Cudjoe Amankwaa passed away on the 23rd of July 2021. We have lost a very humble person. May his soul rest in Eternal Peace. #CudjoeAmankwaa"

